Republican Senate candidates from Illinois are not deterred by the dominance of Durbin

Among the field that vie for the Republican nomination of Illinois for the US senator, there are more candidates with experience in practicing medicine than with holding office.

Most have nothing near the hefty money that one would expect from an effective campaign for a federal seat. Few wear name recognition outside their local community.

And – set against four-term incumbent Democratic Senator Dick Durbin in deep blue Illinois as he enters his fifth decade in Washington – most political observers would easily describe one of their bids as a long shot as they proceed to the November general election.

But five candidates are fighting for this in next month’s GOP primary. Four appeared before the Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board on Thursday afternoon and argued that the state needs a new face in the Senate – and a republican face on it, although three of them have previously identified themselves as Democrats.

Former Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran is the only one with previous experience in public office. He was first elected sheriff in 2006 as a democrat, but two years later switched to the Republican party. Curran is perhaps best known for spending a week in his own prison in 2008 to draw attention to the need for “moral rehabilitation” in the judicial judicial institutions. In 2018, he was driven out by a Democratic challenger and lost by just 137 votes from around 245,000.

Mark Curran Jr., Republican American senate candidate. Tyler La Rivere / Sun Times

In the end, Curran gave up the recount, the Republican leader of the Illinois House, Jim Durkin, said he would be a shoo-in for a seat of the GOP state representative, but the former sheriff raised his gaze.

“Democrats cross in front of me in large numbers,” Curran, the son of an employment lawyer close to the former Democratic Illinois government Dan Walker, told members of the Editorial Board. “I believe in the Republican platform in terms of life and what do you have, but I’m not a partisan man. I think the Republican Party needs leadership. I see a void and it’s something I can do.”

Springfield urologist Tom Tarter said that his political outsiders status would give him the same crossover appeal and the space to touch “that dangerous third track” of revising the social security system, even if this means that benefit rates are lowered or taxes ” a little “be raised as a last resort.

Tom Tarter.Tyler LaRiviere / Sun-Times

But Tarter said it was his “alarm” about the prospect of Democrats in Congress looking for a single-payer health care system that pulled him into the race. And as a parent of three sons adopted from Russia, he also calls for reforms to the immigration system, in particular the ending of caps and lotteries, while re-evaluating the number of visas issued.

“We need more immigration, not less, especially with our falling birth rate,” Tarter said.

Peggy Hubbard, a retired Belleville IRS analyst, was more emphatic in her criticism of Durbin and claimed that his native East St. Louis “looks like Fallujah,” while other Downstate regions have been “shattered” under the seated watch senator.

“Dick Durbin has long forgotten us. We are no longer important to Dick Durbin. He doesn’t care, “she said.

Hubbard said she was a democrat until a white police officer shot and killed an African American in Ferguson, Mo. and President Barack Obama “threw the police in the bus.” She said her husband was a police officer who helped train Darren Wilson, the officer who shot Michael Brown in 2014 on the outskirts of St. Louis.

Peggy Hubbard (left) and Robert Marshall.Tyler LaRiviere / Sun-Times

A possible way to focus more resources on parts of the state outside of Chicago? Divide Illinois into three new states, offered by Burr Ridge physician Robert Marshall. The permanent candidate, who last fought for the Democratic nomination for the governor in 2018, has driven his three-state solution for years, but says social issues are the focus of his last run, including the prohibition of long-term abortions and legalizing recreational marijuana nationwide.

Glenview technician Casey Chlebek did not show up for the interview with the Editorial Board. In a previously submitted questionnaire, he said his priority was to secure technical and industrial jobs – and, as a resident of Poland, he claimed that he “can inform people about the dangerous outcome of socialist policies.”

The primary elections take place on 17 March.