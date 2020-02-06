Republican Senator role Pelosi tear impeachment articles

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – A North Carolina Republican goes viral for following the trend that sweeps across Washington.

Senator Thom Tillis posted a video on social media in which he dissolved the impeachment proceedings on Wednesday evening.

Two can play this game, @SpeakerPelosi. Glad to finally put impeachment in the rearview mirror so we can work for the people of North Carolina again. pic.twitter.com/YHXbIYxQ3A

– Thom Tillis (@ThomTillis), February 5, 2020

The move was in response to Nancy Pelosi, President of Parliament, who tore up her copy of President Trump’s speech on Tuesday after the State of the Union speech. The Senate voted 48:52 and 47:53 against President Trump on Wednesday for abuse of power and Congress disability.

“Two can play this game, @SpeakerPelosi,” Tillis tweeted along with the video. “I’m glad I finally put the impeachment in the rearview mirror so we can work for the people of North Carolina again.”

Music plays in the background as Tillis tears the documents in half and drops them.

The video has been viewed more than 100,000 times.

The News & Observer reports that Tillis is up for reelection this year.

LAST STORIES: