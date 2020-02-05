Republican Senators Laugh Don Jr. Cry To Start Romney From The GOP

Immediately after Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) announced that he would vote to condemn President Donald Trump on the article of abuse of power, Donald Trump Jr. launched a war cry to expel Romney from the party.

Mitt Romney is still bitter that he will never be POTUS. He was then too weak to beat the Democrats so he joins them now.

He is now officially a member of the resistance and should be expelled from @GOP.

– Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 5, 2020

Some Republicans rejected the idea outright, in one case, literally laughing at the idea.

Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) was not disturbed. “I don’t really know how you kick someone out of the Republican Party,” he said, adding, “I’m glad Mitt is a Republican.”

Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) sided with Cramer, adding that Romney stayed with the party on other issues.

“No, I don’t think so,” he said of the possibility of withdrawing Romney. “Mitt has been very supportive of a number of other issues. This is where we respectfully disagree.”

Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) was concise: “No, not at all.”

Senator Mike Rounds (R-SD) just laughed.

Some of Romney’s colleagues, however, dodged Trump Jr.’s suggestion rather than putting it aside.

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) swept the issue, urging reporters to focus on the inevitable acquittal of Trump.

Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) also avoided answering the question, saying instead that Romney’s was a “disappointing vote”.

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) joined his quiet colleagues, saying that Romney’s decision is “between him and the good people of Utah”.

Romney will be the only Republican to defect in the vote to condemn the president. Besides his yes to the verdict of guilt for abuse of power, the vote will be strictly in line with the party and the president will be acquitted thanks to the Republican majority.