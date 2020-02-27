republicans-at-cpac-assault-bernie-sanders,-‘democratic-socialism’

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The 2020 Conservative Political Motion Meeting is experience the Bern. Democratic presidential frontrunner Sen. Bernie Sanders – and his Medicare for All plan – came underneath fire at the once-a-year meeting of politically conservative teams.

“You certainly really do not want socialized medication,” Household Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) mentioned.

Rep. Scalise was quick to criticize Sanders’ signature Medicare for All strategy and how it might’ve impacted his treatment method after the 2017 congressional baseball taking pictures.

“I would not be right here now without having the finest healthcare system on the earth,” he reported. “I’m undoubtedly not likely to permit them acquire that away from you or any person else.”

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) informed the crowd a Sanders presidency would transform a lot more than health care.

“They will inform you what your training is heading to be, the place you are going to stay, what variety of motor vehicle you are heading to push,” Blackburn warned.

Sanders has defended his procedures for decades arguing that, in numerous respects, the U.S. previously operates a socialist federal government by propping up corporations.

“What I want is a Democratic socialism that operates for performing people, not just billionaires,” Sanders has mentioned.

But Blackburn even likened Sanders’s procedures to a dictatorship, focusing on his the latest feedback about Fidel Castro’s literacy system when he initial arrived to electric power.

“My goodness, he was most likely psyched that Castro was educating them how to browse the communist manifesto,” Blackburn explained.

Sanders, nonetheless, stands by his opinions.

“Teaching persons to browse and publish is a fantastic point,” he stated. “I have been particularly constant and vital of all authoritarian regimes all over the world.”

As the 2020 election period receives into comprehensive swing, voters will decide who receives the very last word.

