Republicans compete for the seat of the 25th congressional district – News, sports, weather, traffic and the best of LA / OC

2 On your side: does all that lottery money really go to schools?The state auditor says the California Lottery has not paid its fair share and now owes public schools $ 36 million. Kristine Lazar investigates. 3 hours ago

%MINIFYHTMLc03e34fa71f7e168886275f9e559012e11% %MINIFYHTMLc03e34fa71f7e168886275f9e559012e12% School district officials emphasize panic preparedness in the outbreak of coronavirusWhile school officials in Southland have faced questions from worried parents in recent weeks, they wanted to emphasize that children in the area are safe. 3 hours ago

Authorities look for the suspect who stole the church's hearse near Pasadena with the body insideLos Angeles Sheriff Department agents were investigating Wednesday night after a suspect stole a hearse with a coffin and a body inside. 3 hours ago

Concerns about gas prices arise after the fire at the Marathon refineryAfter the massive fire of the marathon refinery on Tuesday night, there is a fear that gasoline prices will increase after drivers are already prepared for pain at the pump, especially those who saw the fire. 3 hours ago

Additional women file complaints against the mayor of San BernardinoMore women have come forward to accuse a local mayor of creating a hostile work environment claiming he made unwanted advances and retaliated when they spoke. 4 hours ago

Police are looking for a person who stole the hearse with the coffin, the woman's body in the backThe 2015 Lincoln Black Navigator was parked outside the San Antonio Greek Orthodox Church in the 700 block of Rosemead Boulevard in Pasadena not incorporated with a coffin holding a body in the back at 8: 10 p.m. when an unknown suspect walked away in him. 4 hours ago

OC health officials declare coronavirus local health emergencyOrange County officials on Wednesday declared a local health emergency in response to a confirmed case of coronavirus in the county. 4 hours ago

California resident with no known risk factors diagnosed with coronavirusA new confirmed case of coronavirus has triggered alarms throughout the state since the patient had no known risk factors for contracting the disease. 4 hours ago

Republicans compete for the seat of the 25th congressional districtAfter former Representative Katie Hill resigned last year in the midst of a scandal and an ethics investigation, the race for her seat in District 25 of Congress is underway. 4 hours ago

Evelyn Taft Weather Forecast (February 26)Evelyn Taft takes a look at the latest weather forecast. 5 hours ago

Trump launches a message of confidence while health officials say the spread of the coronavirus is inevitablePresident Donald Trump announced at a press conference Wednesday night that he will place Vice President Mike Pence in charge of efforts to fight the coronavirus, as the administration seeks to reassure the public and the markets amid the global outbreak of coronavirus. 5 hours ago

Police are looking for a person who stole the hearse with a coffin, body in the backLos Angeles Sheriff Department agents were investigating Wednesday night after a suspect stole a hearse with a coffin and a body inside. 5 hours ago

Woman fatally beaten by the driver hitting and running in SylmarAccording to police, a driver with a white Mustang hit the woman and fled the scene. 5 hours ago

CBSLA: The Rundown (February 26)The latest news, weather and sports. 6 hours ago

The SoFi stadium will host the new university football game in DecemberThe LA Bowl will be a confrontation of the team selection of the best bowl of the Mountain West Conference and the fifth selection of the Pac-12 Conference. It will be held at the SoFi stadium until 2025. 6 hours ago

Race for the 25th Congressional District heats upAfter former Representative Katie Hill resigned last year in the midst of a scandal and an ethics investigation, the race for her seat in District 25 of Congress is underway. 7 hours ago

LAUSD student / Teacher of the month: Ivan Mendez and Joyce ChonisCongratulations to the winners of this month at Hamilton High School. 8 hours ago

The former Chargers star launches the league & # 39; XTreme Fighting & # 39;Shawn Merriman stopped at KCAL9 on Wednesday. 8 hours ago

The car turned sideways after the collision outside Northridge MallA car turned sideways after a collision outside the Northridge Fashion Center. 8 hours ago

The husband begs that the driver who hit and fled and who fatally hit his wife surrenderedThe husband of a 57-year-old woman who was fatally beaten in an Echo Park collision, is begging from a hospital bed for the driver to surrender. 8 hours ago

The parents of a 6-year-old girl who drowned in summer camp work to change licensing lawsFollowing the death by drowning of Roxie Forbes, her parents said there was no responsibility for the Summerkids camp, and an investigation by state officials later found that the camp was operating without a license. 9 hours ago

OC health officials declare a coronavirus emergency; 1 case confirmed throughout the countyOrange County officials on Wednesday declared a local health emergency in response to a confirmed case of coronavirus in the county. 9 hours ago

How former mayor Tom Bradley took steps to end discrimination in private social clubs in Los AngelesIn 1987, Mayor Tom Bradley joined city leaders to fight discrimination and passed an ordinance prohibiting it in private social clubs in Los Angeles. 11 hours ago