Republicans face political extinction if they refuse to help Americans affected by coronavirus

Republicans face a political “extinction event” if they are considered to block economic relief from economically injured Americans by the coronavirus outbreak, said economist Alan Tonelson, founder of economics and politics website RealityChek public, during a Friday interview with SiriusXM’s Breitbart News host Rebecca Mansour and special guest guest Ed Martin.

Mr Mansour asked what political measures could help contractors and others in the “concrete economy”.

“I think [emergency relief packages] will help and in this regard; I think congressional Republicans simply have to have their noses and vote on a bill that contains many programs that, in the ordinary case, they would not like ., because they are not normal times. “

Tonelson added: “It is very clear to me that Republicans and conservatives faced a real extinction event in 2007 and 2008, when they not only did not provide for a really threatening housing and credit bubble that they were warning others about. over, but when those bubbles exploded they seemed paralyzed by this extreme anti-government ideology that had devastated the entire party and almost the entire conservative movement. “

Tonelson went on, “It’s almost like the way Republicans did not react to the Great Depression of 1929, 30,” 31, when they also faced an extinction event because they simply couldn’t get out of this diet. ideological.

“There is no doubt that this democratic bill is also littered with elements that have nothing to do with the virus,” Tonelson warned, “but if Republicans do not want to be considered number one public enemies, again, they must swallow their pride, swallow their ideology, and they have obtained this program. “

Asked about the usefulness of payroll vacation for hiring unemployed employees due to the coronavirus’s economic downturn, Tonelson estimated that “[A payroll vacation] could help. in a sense. It can help them so that their employers can bring them to their payroll, although, again, I realize that these are part-time hires, but they may be able to make some arrangements with them to keep them. money that flows to themselves without wasting.

Tonelson went on to say, “But I think because these jobs are so irregular, some kind of government direct income support will be needed. Maybe it would be a type of tax holiday for individuals. I could take any form of this. and I don’t think it’s particularly important how accurate it is. What’s important is that Washington moves now and has the money flowing. “

Mansour asked about a universal, basic income temporary measure to provide financial relief to economically affected Americans by the impact of coronavirus.

“Certainly conservatives and small government types are not crazy [about this],” Tonelson responded, “they fear that these types of temporary programs can be converted into permanent programs with ease, but frankly, this is a problem for the We must overcome this, which I think will be a crisis in the short or medium term, and conservatives and Republicans cannot afford to rightly represent themselves, even if they do not have the votes in the House, which clearly they do not.

Tonelson said U.S. workers are not to blame for the coronavirus outbreak.

“The value of individual responsibility – which is rightly rewarded by conservatives and should be rewarded by everyone else – does not apply now,” Tonelson determined. “This is not the fault of these workers. They are not in this situation because of a personal error [or] because they themselves did not exclusively predict the virus. This is not their fault and they should have no consequences. Extremely severe – No one is going to shy away from all the consequences, which are unrealistic, but something has to be done, and Republicans and conservatives cannot be left open.

