Republicans: “No evidence, no facts” in Trump’s impeachment

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – The Republican Attorney General stood in front of the Capitol and asked the Senate to reject the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said he sent the letter to Senator Lindsay Graham this morning.

“In this letter, we outline the actual and legal issues related to impeachment procedures passed by the US House of Representatives last month,” said Wilson.

The faction accuses the House of Representatives of indicting Trump as a politically motivated response to the 2016 presidential election.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge says the impeachment articles would not last in court.

“As a prosecutor, I would have been ashamed to bring such a case to a jury without evidence and without facts,” said Rutledge.

Despite their request, property managers are expected to answer before the Senate on Thursday and Friday.