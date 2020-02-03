Republicans pound Trump, but support him for Senate acquittal

WASHINGTON – Leading Republicans attended the talk show on Sunday to defend their expected acquittal of US President Donald Trump in his Senate trial next week, despite harsh criticism of his role in the Ukraine scandal.

The president was charged with abuse of power in December for putting pressure on his allies, Kiev, to launch an investigation that would have helped him politically, including against Joe Biden, a leading challenger in this year’s presidential election.

A day before the Iowa Democratic Assemblies – the official start of the election season – key Republican senators, including Lamar Alexander and Joni Ernst, said Trump’s behavior was troubling but did not require deportation.

“Hopefully he looks at that and says,” Okay, that was a mistake. I shouldn’t have done that, shouldn’t have done it, ”Alexander told NBC.

The Tennessee senator suspected that Trump was naive and asked a foreign ally to deal with Biden and his son Hunter’s business in Ukraine, which Republicans claimed to be corrupt without evidence.

But he added, “The bottom line: it’s not an excuse. He shouldn’t have done it.”

Trump is almost certain that he was only acquitted in the third impeachment case against a US president, in which the Republicans held 53 seats in the Senate, while the Democrats held 47 seats. A two-thirds majority or 67 senators are required to dismiss him from office.

Ernst said it was “up to the American people” to decide Trump’s behavior, adding that on Wednesday she would vote to acquit the president, who is also accused of congressional disability.

“I think generally the right thing to do is seek corruption, but he did it the wrong way. I think he could have done it on different channels,” she told CNN.

According to a new NBC / WSJ poll, a slim majority of Americans believe Trump has abused his power and hindered Congress by withholding documents and testimony during the impeachment investigation.

However, they disagree as to whether he should be dismissed from office. 46 percent hope that he will be released and 49 percent say he should keep his job.

Democratic pollster Cornell Belcher suggested that Trump’s behavior forced the spokeswoman for the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, to choose not to initiate impeachment proceedings.

“Last time, nine million people voted for Democrats more than Republicans. We have successful impeachment messages, ”he told NBC.

On Friday, the Democrats failed to gather the four Republican votes needed to testify – a departure from any other impeachment process in US history.

They were excited to hear from Trump’s former National Security Advisor John Bolton, Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, and other key government officials involved in the scandal.

Bolton reportedly said in an upcoming book that Trump had told him that military aid to Ukraine was linked to Kiev’s investigation into Biden, which confirms the central allegation against the president.

However, Alexander said there is no need for further evidence, and since Washington is waiting for the results of the Iowa rallies on Monday, it is better to let the American public decide who the next president should be.

The first vote in the U.S. primary process is being watched closely to determine which of the eleven democratic candidates will get going early in the November election to challenge Trump.

“As annoying as I keep reminding voters – especially in those last days of the Iowa Assembly – that the Senate is the jury today, but we will be the jury tomorrow,” said Pete Buttigieg, who finished third in the state of Hawkeye, towards CNN.

“And we can send a message to the ballot box that fraud, lies, the inclusion of a foreign country in our own domestic policy, not to mention abuse of power and poor administration, that it is not okay that we can do better. “

The Senate will resume impeachment on Monday to discuss the final arguments before voting on Wednesday on the two impeachment procedures passed in parliament last month.

Adam Schiff, chairman of the House impeachment authority, told CBS Sunday that it was “quite remarkable” that the senators on both sides had admitted that the Democrats had proven their case against the president.

“But I will not let the senators off the hook. We will go to the senate this week and explain the reasons why this president has to be removed. It will be up to the senators to make this final judgment and the senators will vote for it held accountable. “

Four candidates for the Democratic nomination – Sens.Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Michael Bennet – had to go through the impeachment process.

The vote in Iowa on Monday is close to the completion of a photo. The left Bernie Sanders has a narrow lead over Biden.