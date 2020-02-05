Republicans shameless supporters of hypocritical oath

As the trial of accusation erupts this week, I wonder if the GOP has lost its mind, because the only other choice is that I have.

I do not refer to the collective decision of the Republican senators not to remove the president. I have always argued that this was a question about which reasonable people could differ. But I also claimed for months that it was clear that the President was guilty of abusing his office by putting pressure on the Ukrainian government to attack former Vice President Joe Biden in a corruption probe.

This has been clear since he released the transcript of his conversation with the Ukrainian president, let alone saying directly to a TV camera that he wanted Ukraine (and China) to do so.

For most of that time, the most avid defenders of the president treated this perfectly reasonable observation as if it were both crazy and outrageous, with their directions from the top. The call was “perfect,” the president insisted time and again. How dare you suggest otherwise.

Now that all that remains of this circus is that the Republican senators end their speeches and fold up the tent. What was alien is suddenly grounded. Sens. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) And Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) Were the first to explain that the president is guilty but should not be dismissed.

In a statement, Rubio explained that he always worked on the assumption that the accusations were true, but: “Just because actions meet a standard of accusation does not mean that it is in the country’s interest to have a president out of office to put.”

Alexander was even more emphatic. In his statement, he said the house managers “have proven (the accusations) what they call a” mountain of overwhelming evidence. “

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) Agreed with Alexander’s position and told reporters that he speaks for “very many of us.”

Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) went even further this week and rightly said the president’s behavior was “shameful.”

Some Trumpists grumble about Murkowski, but it is noteworthy that it was so much more outrageous for Trump’s defenders to note that Trump was guilty if this could influence the process. Now that he is off the hook, few call these senators crazy for the obvious.

But nowadays, such a selective outrage of indignation is the gift of the GOP.

Consider that one of the best – as in effective – arguments of the White House legal team was that “biased accusations” are bad and if the Senate validates them, we will delve further into an “era of accusation” – Kenneth W Starr’s words – in which this constitutional mechanism will be armed for political advantage. It is difficult to overdo the hypocritical holiness of the leading lawyers of the president on this point more than sadly.

But after the President’s acquittal was assured, Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst said that now the door to partisan accusations had been opened, Republicans might have to blame Biden if he was elected. Her fellow Republicans did not hurry to deny the possibility. Partisan accusations, you see, aren’t bad anymore, they’re just bad when “they” do it.

A chapter in the Trump sales saga ends, but the story is not over yet. More proof of the president’s guilt will come from the book of the former national security adviser John Bolton and elsewhere. You can indeed be forgiven if you think the reason that Rubio, Alexander and others felt the need to declare the president’s debt is less related to the desire to tell the truth and more to anticipate a future flood. of irrefutable facts.

Nor should we rule out that Trump, encouraged by his “exemption,” will do something worse.

Starr may be right that we are entering an “age of accusation.” But if we are, it will be because hypocrisy has lost its stimulus, shame is something that only the other party should feel, and telling the truth when it’s tricky is a form of madness.

Jonah Goldberg is a syndical columnist.