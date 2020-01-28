Republicans work out way to avoid calling Bolton as a witness

The Ukrainian bomb revealed in the unpublished manuscript of former national security adviser John Bolton has made it more difficult for Republican senators to insist that further testimony is not necessary.

The previously unreported episode, where President Donald Trump allegedly told Bolton that the denied military aid was linked to investigations into Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton, reinforced the already very good case that Bolton would be a witness with first-hand knowledge and authentic campaign pressure.

Now, Senator James Lankford (R-OK) appears to be creating a ramp by calling Bolton to testify for himself and his Republican peers.

He proposed Tuesday that the Bolton manuscript be given to senators in a classified setting for individual examination. He also urged Bolton to speak publicly about his experiences – but not in the Senate.

“I think getting this first-hand information would be really important to us,” said Lankford, according to the Oklahoman. “My encouragement would be: if John Bolton has something to say, there are plenty of microphones all over the country that he should move on and start talking about right now.”

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has already climbed aboard, saying he “fully supports” Lankford’s proposal.

The proposal is a double way for Republicans to “support” the hearing of Bolton without having to concede to the calling of witnesses. Most Republicans, led by the majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell (R-KY), are strongly opposed to the idea of ​​calling witnesses, who could present new damaging information further involving Trump.

The Senate leader for minorities, Chuck Schumer (D-NY), immediately rejected the proposal.

“It is a book, it does not have to be read in the SCIF (Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility) unless you want to hide something!”, He said during ‘a press conference on Tuesday.

Republicans have been reduced to arguing that the inclusion of new evidence would delay the trial, and, especially, that it was up to the House to call witnesses.

At least a few GOP senators appeared to be pushing for witnesses on Monday after Bolton’s revelation.

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) said it seems “more and more likely” that other Republicans will want to hear from him.

Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) said that she was already inclined to support the calling of witnesses, but that the news from Bolton “strengthened the record” for inclusion.