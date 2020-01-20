Reputation: Dwayne Johnson thanks fans for the support after Papa Rocky’s death

January 20 (UPI) – Movie star and former wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson went on social media on Sunday to thank the well-wishers for their support in the days after his father Rocky’s death.

“Difficult to express how thankful I am for all your love, your mana and your support. My family and I thank you. Hug your loved ones while you still can. I love you. DJ #ripsoulman,” Johnson posted next to one Outdoor Instagram video in which he expresses similar feelings.

“You raised my spirits,” he said to his fans in the 8-minute clip that has been viewed almost 8 million times.

“As you know, I lost my old man a few days ago. I just lost him like that,” Johnson said, snapping his fingers. “I wasn’t allowed to say goodbye to him. I would give my all right now to hug and kiss him before he went over and said, ‘Thank you, I love you and I respect you.'”

Rocky Johnson, a wrestler in the WWE Hall of Fame, died on Wednesday at the age of 75.

Rocky’s son said in the video – which can also be seen on Facebook – that he had suffered a blood clot that led to a heart attack.

The actor added that he was comforted by the doctors’ assurance that Rocky had died quickly and had not suffered.

A funeral for Rocky is scheduled for Tuesday. His son said that he would write a laudatory speech for the service.