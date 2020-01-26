Reputation ranking of individual Idol brands announced in January

The Korean Business Research Institute unveiled this month’s brand reputation ranking for individual idols!

The rankings were determined by an analysis of indices of consumer participation, media coverage, interaction and community awareness of 1,135 idols, using voluminous data collected from December 24 to January 25.

BTS ‘Jimin maintained its lead at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 10,998,688 for January. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “ARMY”, “new song” and “Golden Disc”, while his highest cognates included “loving”, “happy” and “cute”. Jimin’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed an 82.55% positive reaction score.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo reached second place after seeing a staggering 199.202% increase in his score from last month. The idol who became an actor obtained a total brand reputation index of 8,883,985 for January.

Kang Daniel came in third with a brand reputation index of 8,768,223 for the month, while V of BTS and Hwasa of MAMAMOO rounded out the top five in fourth and fifth places respectively.

Discover the top 30 of the month below!

  1. Jimin from BTS
  2. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
  3. Kang daniel
  4. V of BTS
  5. Hwasa from MAMAMOO
  6. Red Velvet’s Joy
  7. BIGBANG G-Dragon
  8. Taeyeon of the generation of girls
  9. BTS Jungkook
  10. Chen EXO
  11. Kim Heechul of Super Junior
  12. Changmin from TVXQ
  13. BTS Jin
  14. TWICE Momo
  15. RM of BTS
  16. The Rowoon of SF9
  17. BTS ’Suga
  18. Kim Jae Hwan
  19. Irene of Red Velvet
  20. HOTSHOT Ha Sung Woon
  21. Baekhyun from EXO
  22. Chanmi d’AOA
  23. Seulgi by Red Velvet
  24. J-Hope from BTS
  25. Park Ji Hoon
  26. TWICE Jihyo
  27. YoonA of the generation of girls
  28. AOA Seolhyun
  29. Red Velvet’s Wendy
  30. BLACKPINK Jisoo

