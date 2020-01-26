Reputation ranking of individual Idol brands announced in January

The Korean Business Research Institute unveiled this month’s brand reputation ranking for individual idols!

The rankings were determined by an analysis of indices of consumer participation, media coverage, interaction and community awareness of 1,135 idols, using voluminous data collected from December 24 to January 25.

BTS ‘Jimin maintained its lead at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 10,998,688 for January. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “ARMY”, “new song” and “Golden Disc”, while his highest cognates included “loving”, “happy” and “cute”. Jimin’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed an 82.55% positive reaction score.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo reached second place after seeing a staggering 199.202% increase in his score from last month. The idol who became an actor obtained a total brand reputation index of 8,883,985 for January.

Kang Daniel came in third with a brand reputation index of 8,768,223 for the month, while V of BTS and Hwasa of MAMAMOO rounded out the top five in fourth and fifth places respectively.

Discover the top 30 of the month below!

Jimin from BTS ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo Kang daniel V of BTS Hwasa from MAMAMOO Red Velvet’s Joy BIGBANG G-Dragon Taeyeon of the generation of girls BTS Jungkook Chen EXO Kim Heechul of Super Junior Changmin from TVXQ BTS Jin TWICE Momo RM of BTS The Rowoon of SF9 BTS ’Suga Kim Jae Hwan Irene of Red Velvet HOTSHOT Ha Sung Woon Baekhyun from EXO Chanmi d’AOA Seulgi by Red Velvet J-Hope from BTS Park Ji Hoon TWICE Jihyo YoonA of the generation of girls AOA Seolhyun Red Velvet’s Wendy BLACKPINK Jisoo

