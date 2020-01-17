Reputation: The cast of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ is questioned in ‘Tonight Show’

January 17 (UPI) – The cast of Schitt’s Creek were asked how well they know each other The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,

Stars Dan Levy (David), Eugene Levy (Johnny), Catherine O’Hara (Moira) and Annie Murphy (Alexis) took part in the quiz game on Thursday, where each member had noise canceling headphones on when Fallon asked questions about them posed.

The star who wore the headphones was then asked to find the same answer as his Castmates.

Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, and O’Hara have guessed right what the others said, including how Eugene Levy’s biggest pet gets his hair wet, how O’Hara laughed hardest while trying to sell cosmetics, and how Dan Levys The first job was at Gap Kids.

However, Murphy ended the series when she said her biggest fight on set with Dan Levy was which fast food pizza was the best. The cast had replied that they never got into an argument.

“She is a pretty Canadian girl,” said O’Hara.

Schitt’s Creek recently launched its sixth and final season on pop TV.

“We’re working on six seasons of television, which is a daunting task,” said Dan Levy when asked what fans could expect in the last season.

“It’s a wedding in progress. We’re trying to figure out where our family will end. That’s about as much as I can say,” he continued.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jwH7eiqpVp0 (/ embed)