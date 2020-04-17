Requires useless restriction restrictions because map reveals NSW postcodes that are coronavirus free

Australians live under strict closing rules in some states, but one expert says some rules “don’t make biological sense”.

“Sitting on a bench yourself, fishing yourself, walking on a beach if it’s not crowded. Why do they matter?” Dr. Peter Collignon of Australian National University, an infected disease, told news.com.au.

“These things protect the health of people when they will be restricted for a long time.”

Australians live under strict lock rules in some states, but the Morrison Government has set restrictions that could be eased in four weeks, once three issues.

Collignon believes pubs will still be closed for a while but other activities with low risk could be looked at.

“A lot of the things we do are panic reactions from seeing on TV what happens in New York or London where they have lost control of the infection, instead of doing what they do in Korea, which is a similar nation for us,” ” he said.

After “no-nonsense” restrictions have been lifted, Collignon thinks the next step will be to look at restrictions in places like South Australia that have been less stringent compared to states like Victoria.

If South Australia’s restrictions work to control the virus, then more stringent controls may not be necessary.

South Australia does not have a two-person meeting limit, and instead allows groups of up to 10 people to meet. It also doesn’t force people to stay home unless they have good reasons, such as exercising.

Even so, it has managed to cause its new infections to very low numbers, or even zero new cases in some days.

Collignon said the basic advice to keep 1.5 to 2 meters away from others, and for people to wash their hands regularly, seemed to make a lot of difference.

“We know this works and people will always do it intuitively over time,” he said.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speak to media at a press conference held at Admiralty House in Sydney in February. Photo / Engraving Images

But others, like allowing people to go to supermarkets but not letting them out even if they are 2m apart, didn’t.

He said it was important that the rules make sense if people were to be expected to maintain social distance measures for six months to two years.

“A lot of people will go crazy if they are locked in their houses,” he said.

“We need to work out what to do based on a nuanced approach rather than imposing what works in a place like Bondi Beach across the state.

PM RECOVERY SECTORS WHO CAN HAVE RESTRICTED LIVES ABOUT

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was asked what restrictions could be eased first during an interview at 7.30 on Thursday night.

He said they would want to move things further like construction and manufacturing and those kinds of activities.

“Today we talked at the National Cabinet about things like infrastructure and how we can move some of those works.”

He said there will also be opportunities in retail.

“I think you will see that more people can work at work, that could be an on-site basis. I mean, some of that is happening already.

“But what we’re aiming to do, and schools are also coming in eventually, and what we’re aiming to do is get the pace up, slow down, activity in the economy is recovering.

“Because when that happens, then people’s jobs come back into play. Their income returns stronger. And their reliance on the charitable system and the JobKeeper program will diminish over time.

“The way to get it out is to stop the virus and get people back into work and their income. When we do that, we make a profit.”

MAP SAMPLES AREA VIRUS FREE

In the meantime, a new mapping tool that separates Covid 19 cases into postcodes could help governments decide which areas are allowed to first lift social distance measures.

The University of Sydney has developed the interactive map using data from NSW Health and the Australian Bureau of Statistics, which shows the number of people with Covid-19 in each zip code.

“There are some areas in western NSW and northern NSW, where no cases have been registered,” associate professor Adam Kamradt-Scott told news.com.au.

“In the event that the Government decides they want to lift or relax some social distance measures, you will have the opportunity to do so, for example, in those areas first.”

While the data only covers NSW so far, it is hoped the model will be disseminated to other states if health authorities agree to share their information.

Kamradt-Scott, who leads the project along with associate professor Eleanor Bruce and associate professor Adam Dunn, said the initial goal of the project was to provide additional transparency and ideally reassure people about the level of risk in their particular mailing area.

“We felt it was important because … a growing concern that Australia would become another Italy or Spain,” he said.

“We wanted to provide more information to the public and felt that data visualization is a good communication tool.”

Once someone clicks on a particular area, the map shows the number of cases per day, as well as the total number of cases since the outbreak.

Areas that did not have infections include Horsley Park (2175), Oberon (2787), Dorrigo (2453) and Seal Rocks (2423).

Kamradt-Scott said they hope to update the map in the next week to more clearly show areas where there have been no new deliveries over the past 14 days and 21 days.

“This will help identify areas that the government could possibly think of as relaxing social distance measures,” he said.

The map also gives information on the socio-economic status of residents and how many people are over the age of 60.

This can help authorities predict and track the impact of lifted measures.

For example, one of the questions asked is whether people can return to eating in restaurants.

Kamradt-Scott said the mapping could show whether lifting restaurants on restaurants has affected residents of high socioeconomic areas more because it costs them more to get out than those people in low socioeconomic areas.

“If we are able to provide a level of granularity across jurisdictions, it can really help the government make determinations about when restrictions can be relaxed and how to process it.”

Kamradt-Scott said the University of Sydney was not trying to dictate policy with its mapping and it is up to the governments to decide when will be the best time to lift restrictions.

“We do not advocate for any measures to be relaxed at present,” he said. “We are trying to provide guidance or more evidence to inform those decisions.”

Continue the conversation @ charischang2 | charis.chang@news.com.au

• Covid19.govt.nz: The government’s official Covid-19 advisory website

.