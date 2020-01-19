Rescue dogs escort a bridal party down the aisle at a Pennsylvania wedding

SHARON, Pennsylvania – A Pennsylvania woman preparing to walk down the aisle has made her marriage not everything for her.

And it was all by design, because of his love of animals.

“I’m excited,” said Heather Pavlich before the wedding. “I’m so excited to be here.”

But when he came to the ceremony, Pavlich asked for help from a local dog rescue center.

“The bride contacted us to ask if we had adoptable animals so that she and her daughters could walk on the island for her wedding,” said Heather Huff, of Legacy Dog Rescue of Ohio.

Her bridesmaids were each accompanied by an adoptable escort on all fours as they walked down the aisle, and at reception, each table had a basket for donations.

Pavlich said she wanted to draw more attention to adopting pets.

“I just knew that if I got married, O wanted them to be here and spread the word that there is no need for flowers,” she said.

Bridesmaid Olive Radeker said she was a little surprised at first, but came up with the idea afterwards.

“At first, I thought she was a little bit crazy,” she said. “But I know Heather pretty well, and it means a lot to Heather to adopt dogs.”

A total of five dogs strutted around the island, all available for adoption, and the dogs were described as wonderful guests.

“They are surprisingly well and have not tried to beg anyone for food,” said Huff. “Again.”

Even the Reverend who married the couple was happy to see the special guests.

“There are dogs here who need a home, I am told, and I encourage you to take a few dogs with you,” said Reverend Robert Hawk.

The hope is that the idea can extend beyond their marriage.

“You know, I’ve seen a little bit on social media, but I’ve never seen anyone take advantage of it locally,” said Huff. “I think it’s a great idea.”

