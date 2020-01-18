Rescue en route for South Koreans missing in avalanche in Nepal

Seven tractors, including four South Koreans, went missing in the northwestern region of the Himalayas in Nepal, after an avalanche had hit their tracks, the local police and walking officials said Saturday.

The area where the avalanche hit the group, including three local guides, is estimated to be about 150 kilometers northwest of the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu, according to officials. The avalanche was caused by heavy rain and snowfall, they said.

“Four of our Korean customers, who were trekking in the Annapurna region, have no contact and miss because an avalanche struck them on Friday,” Sandesh Pandey, who runs the travel agency that organized the walk, told Reuters.

Mount Annapurna, in northwestern Nepal, is the world’s tenth highest mountain at 8,091 meters (26,545 feet) and the base camp is popular with thousands of trekkers who visit every year. The three Nepalese guides are also not available, said Mira Acharya, an official from the tourism department in Kathmandu.

Four helicopters were deployed for the search and rescue mission with police and local volunteers who were also looking for the tractors, Acharya said, however, adding that harsh weather conditions made the operation more difficult.

The incident comes when the annual trekking season in Nepal, home to eight of the world’s 14 highest peaks including Mount Everest, is almost over.