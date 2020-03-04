rescue-officers-update-record-of-lacking-in-putnam-county-tornado-search

Shut

Rescue officials are looking for the public’s help in finding 38 men and women who have been claimed lacking in the Cookeville region of Putnam County after Tuesday’s devastating tornado.

The selection of these missing or unaccounted for has absent down from 77 to 38, the Putnam County Crisis Administration Agency explained the record is becoming up-to-date commonly.

Eighteen folks, such as children, were being discovered useless in the rubble left by the violent storm that strike just before 2 a.m.

Authorities will carry on to research by means of the night time for survivors.

“We have to have the public’s help in obtaining the whereabouts of these men and women,” Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter explained, introducing he believes some could be without power or have been discovered considering the fact that they ended up noted missing.

He requested persons to call 931-646-4636 (Details) with any info. Those in search of to donate or volunteer are questioned to email [email protected] or simply call 931-646-4636.

Donations desired to assistance victims involve diapers, toiletries, nonperishable foodstuff and garments.

Officials questioned volunteers to convey chainsaws, gloves, safety goggles, vests and instances of water to assistance with the restoration at 8 a.m. Wednesday to the former Pastime Foyer searching middle, 157 S. Jefferson Ave.

Those noted lacking are:

Lisa Burgess

Rachel Baughman

Katherine Julian

Doreen Black

Ryan Hunter

Penny Penelope Cole

Phyllis Burchett

Charles Spurlock

Diana and Robert Smith

Michael Bowers

Iris Walker

Dwight Gentry

Rocky Smith

Stella Zuller

Ryan Packinghan

Dustin Kingsland

David Phillips

Maureen Langford & Andi Otis

Edward Carter

Tommy Knight

Robin & Bethany Babb

Joey Dedemicis

Joe Murphy Jr.

Denton Nelson

Glen & Anthony Phillips

Rick Stegill

Tracy & Cody McGhee

Peyton Jackson

Colton Matheney

Kathy Koch

Joe Yoder

