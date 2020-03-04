rescue-officers-update-record-of-lacking-in-putnam-county-tornado-search

Sandy Mazza, Nashville Tennessean
March 3, 2020 | Updated March 4, 2020
Rescue officials are looking for the public’s help in finding 38 men and women who have been claimed lacking in the Cookeville region of Putnam County after Tuesday’s devastating tornado.
The selection of these missing or unaccounted for has absent down from 77 to 38, the Putnam County Crisis Administration Agency explained the record is becoming up-to-date commonly.
Eighteen folks, such as children, were being discovered useless in the rubble left by the violent storm that strike just before 2 a.m.
Authorities will carry on to research by means of the night time for survivors.
“We have to have the public’s help in obtaining the whereabouts of these men and women,” Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter explained, introducing he believes some could be without power or have been discovered considering the fact that they ended up noted missing.
He requested persons to call 931-646-4636 (Details) with any info. Those in search of to donate or volunteer are questioned to email [email protected] or simply call 931-646-4636.
Donations desired to assistance victims involve diapers, toiletries, nonperishable foodstuff and garments.
Officials questioned volunteers to convey chainsaws, gloves, safety goggles, vests and instances of water to assistance with the restoration at 8 a.m. Wednesday to the former Pastime Foyer searching middle, 157 S. Jefferson Ave.
Those noted lacking are:
- Lisa Burgess
- Rachel Baughman
- Katherine Julian
- Doreen Black
- Ryan Hunter
- Penny Penelope Cole
- Phyllis Burchett
- Charles Spurlock
- Diana and Robert Smith
- Michael Bowers
- Iris Walker
- Dwight Gentry
- Stella Zuller
- Dustin Kingsland
- David Phillips
- Maureen Langford & Andi Otis
- Edward Carter
- Tommy Knight
- Robin & Bethany Babb
- Joey Dedemicis
- Joe Murphy Jr.
- Denton Nelson
- Glen & Anthony Phillips
- Rick Stegill
- Tracy & Cody McGhee
- Peyton Jackson
- Colton Matheney
- Kathy Koch
- Joe Yoder
