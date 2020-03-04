rescue-officials-launch-listing-of-77-lacking-in-putnam-county-twister-research

Shut

Rescue officers are trying to get the public’s help in finding 77 individuals who have been documented lacking in the Cookeville place of Putnam County after Tuesday’s devastating tornado.

Eighteen people, such as kids, ended up observed dead in the rubble still left by the violent storm that strike just just before 2 a.m.

Authorities will keep on to search by way of the night time for survivors.

“We have to have the public’s help in getting the whereabouts of these folks,” Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter said, including he thinks some could be without power or have been located since they ended up documented missing.

He requested men and women to call 931-646-4636 (Info) with any facts. Those trying to find to donate or volunteer are requested to e mail [email protected] or call 931-646-4636.

Donations necessary to support victims consist of diapers, toiletries, nonperishable foodstuff and clothes.

Officers questioned volunteers to convey chainsaws, gloves, protection goggles, vests and conditions of h2o to assist with the recovery at eight a.m. Wednesday to the former Passion Lobby shopping center, 157 S. Jefferson Ave.

Individuals noted lacking are:

Jennifer Thornton

Beverly Garren

Amanda (no previous title offered)

Heather Brouhard

Deanna Berry

Mike Davis

Misty Rittenberry

Carol Carter

Ashley Brendle

Amy Morgan

Joyce Garrett

Lisa Burgess

Derek Davis

Jackie Murphy

Christina Taylor

Jon West

Belinda Brown

Anne Meruski

Marilyn Scensky

Armando Capuzo

Moris Bilbrey

Teresa Patterson

Theresa Locke

Tommy and Thomas Saunders

Rachel Baughman

Tommy Curtis

Kristina Hardin

Heidi Slyer

Luciano Gonzalez

Mary Gibson

Katherine Julian

Krystal Renfro

Doreen Black

Ryan Hunter

Chris Ryans and Brandi Sherrill

Belinda and Willy Harris

Jeff Littrell

Jolen Billingsley

Patricia Kennedy

Breanna John Letts

Tom and Sandy Jones

Penny Penelope Cole

Margie Dyer

Thomas Weinblatt

James Mullins

Charles Henley

Gene and Francis Gregory

Velma Hammock

Gloria Bos

Phyllis Burchett

Jarvis Matheney

Charles Spurlock

Diana and Robert Smith

Linda Harness

Katherine Misflin

Jane Reed

Kevin Smith

Jenia and Kenny Biles

Alex Horn

Michael Bowers

Heather Hassen

Edna Kramer

Shirley and Clyde Ford

Iris Walker

Dwight Gentry

Betty Newman

Alyssa Thompson

Fannie Patterson

Maryann Cordero

Stephanie Lander

