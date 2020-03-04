rescue-officials-launch-listing-of-77-lacking-in-putnam-county-twister-research

Sandy Mazza, Nashville Tennessean
Revealed 8: 12 p.m. CT March 3, 2020 | Updated eight: 14 p.m. CT March three, 2020
Shut
Rescue officers are trying to get the public’s help in finding 77 individuals who have been documented lacking in the Cookeville place of Putnam County after Tuesday’s devastating tornado.
Eighteen people, such as kids, ended up observed dead in the rubble still left by the violent storm that strike just just before 2 a.m.
Authorities will keep on to search by way of the night time for survivors.
“We have to have the public’s help in getting the whereabouts of these folks,” Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter said, including he thinks some could be without power or have been located since they ended up documented missing.
He requested men and women to call 931-646-4636 (Info) with any facts. Those trying to find to donate or volunteer are requested to e mail [email protected] or call 931-646-4636.
Donations necessary to support victims consist of diapers, toiletries, nonperishable foodstuff and clothes.
Officers questioned volunteers to convey chainsaws, gloves, protection goggles, vests and conditions of h2o to assist with the recovery at eight a.m. Wednesday to the former Passion Lobby shopping center, 157 S. Jefferson Ave.
Individuals noted lacking are:
- Jennifer Thornton
- Beverly Garren
- Amanda (no previous title offered)
- Heather Brouhard
- Deanna Berry
- Mike Davis
- Misty Rittenberry
- Carol Carter
- Ashley Brendle
- Amy Morgan
- Joyce Garrett
- Lisa Burgess
- Derek Davis
- Jackie Murphy
- Christina Taylor
- Jon West
- Belinda Brown
- Anne Meruski
- Marilyn Scensky
- Armando Capuzo
- Moris Bilbrey
- Teresa Patterson
- Theresa Locke
- Tommy and Thomas Saunders
- Rachel Baughman
- Tommy Curtis
- Kristina Hardin
- Heidi Slyer
- Luciano Gonzalez
- Mary Gibson
- Katherine Julian
- Krystal Renfro
- Doreen Black
- Ryan Hunter
- Chris Ryans and Brandi Sherrill
- Belinda and Willy Harris
- Jeff Littrell
- Jolen Billingsley
- Patricia Kennedy
- Breanna John Letts
- Tom and Sandy Jones
- Penny Penelope Cole
- Margie Dyer
- Thomas Weinblatt
- James Mullins
- Charles Henley
- Gene and Francis Gregory
- Velma Hammock
- Gloria Bos
- Phyllis Burchett
- Jarvis Matheney
- Charles Spurlock
- Diana and Robert Smith
- Linda Harness
- Katherine Misflin
- Jane Reed
- Kevin Smith
- Jenia and Kenny Biles
- Alex Horn
- Michael Bowers
- Heather Hassen
- Edna Kramer
- Shirley and Clyde Ford
- Iris Walker
- Dwight Gentry
- Betty Newman
- Alyssa Thompson
- Fannie Patterson
- Maryann Cordero
- Stephanie Lander
Read through or Share this tale: https://www.tennessean.com/story/news/2020/03/03/rescue-officers-launch-record-77-missing-folks-putnam-county-tennessee-tornado-look for/4946573002/