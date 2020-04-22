Rescue rescuers are trapped inside an internal washing machine

Dedication made people come up with creative ways to get rid of frustration, but for a teenager in Virginia, the game of home games proved too exciting.

Amari Dancy, 18, got into a washing machine this Sunday while playing a game with relatives at her home in Woodbridge, VA, NBC News.

“We were already hiding under the bed, in the bathroom, and we couldn’t go down to the basement,” Amari told the bathroom. “So, like, ‘Oh, I’m OK, let’s hide in the washing machine.”

An attractive decision made him trapped in the media, as he saw himself and the family calling for help.

“So the fire department came in and introduced himself and then asked his name and what happened,” said Suni Dancy, Dancy’s aunt. “He said, ‘Yeah, I’m playing the secret,’ and he said, ‘Well, did you win?’

Suni said the emergency responder removed the top of the washing machine and was able to safely assist Amari.

“I was really scared to see if I was going to go or not,” Amari said. “Once they knew what to do – I just felt relieved. I wanted to get out of there.”

The family had a good laugh because Amari rarely played games with her younger relatives, Suni said.

“I mean, it’s a shame, but all I can do is make it funny,” Amari explained to NBC News. “I laughed it off, laughed at my family, I’m fine. As long as I’m OK, that’s all that matters to me.”

