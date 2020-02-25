‘Rescue turned hoarder’: 70 animals removed from Florida home with unsanitary conditions

By
Nellie McDonald
-
‘rescue-turned-hoarder’:-70-animals-removed-from-florida-home-with-unsanitary-conditions

(Photo: Union County Sheriff’s Office)

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (AP) — Deputies says they’ve removed about 70 dogs and other animals from a north Florida rescue group because of inhumane conditions.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook last week that deputies and animal control officers executed a search warrant earlier this month at a rural home.

Animal control officers had responded to the home in January following concerns over the animals’ conditions. The sheriff’s office described it as a “rescue turned hoarder” situation.

The sheriff’s office says investigators found animals suffering from untreated medical conditions, with some exhibiting severe signs of neglect.

A group called Guardians of Rescue assisted deputies with removing the animals from the property and collecting evidence.

LATEST STORIES:

Top Videos

HCSO Trailblazer: Cpl Melissa Moore makes history

Thumbnail for the video titled

2 pedestrians killed in collision with semi-truck in Mulberry

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tampa Mayor unveils second colorful ‘Crosswalks to Classroom’

Thumbnail for the video titled

Man dead after stabbing in St. Pete; 1 in custody

Thumbnail for the video titled

Police: St. Pete stabbing victim has life-threatening injuries

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tuesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled

20 dogs available for adoption in Tampa Bay following seizure from Louisana house of horrors

Thumbnail for the video titled

Louisiana dogs in custody at Humane Society of Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled

You’ve Got (no) Mail: how change of address fraud can easily steal your identity

Thumbnail for the video titled

Dog used in attack

Thumbnail for the video titled

Florida Congressmen call for more transparency on Cornoavirius

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss