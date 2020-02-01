Rescued koalas, named after Americans who died in bush fires

February 1 (UPI) – Three koalas that were displaced and injured in the ongoing bushfires in Australia were named after three American air combatants killed in a plane crash in New South Wales last week.

The Australian National University, which hosts and maintains 11 koalas from different fire areas in the region, announced that it has named three Snowy Mountain koalas after Ian McBeth, Paul Hudson, and Rick DeMorgan, Jr.

The koalas were found in the region where the three men died.

“We have 11 koalas at ANU that come from the various fire areas in the region,” said Karen Ford, an ANU researcher and koala nutrition expert. “They just keep getting there. There is no other place where these or so many animals can be kept. There are a couple with burn injuries and the rest come from a completely burned habitat and they are quite thin.”

Ford, who has worked with wildlife agencies in the region to conserve the koalas, expects to keep them in expressly built koala stalls for a few weeks and hopes to release them into the wild soon.

Tens of thousands of koalas are feared by the bushfires that have been dead across Australia since September.

Scientists estimate that more than a billion animals died in fires, and koalas were a particular focus of wildlife conservation efforts during the crisis, as they were already thought to be in danger of extinction due in part to their slow breeding curve.

This week, officials in the Australian capital have declared a state of emergency for around 400,000 people and described it as the country’s worst bushfire risk since 2003.