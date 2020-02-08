Rescued two women from the sinking car Nimbin

Two women are lucky enough to be alive after their car sank in the flooding on the north coast of New South Wales.

Gill Sutherland and her niece Hannah were on a flooded street strip in Nimbin this afternoon when the water level rose and their car was overcrowded.

A car driving behind the two women captured the terrible moment on its dash cam.

“Oh my god, they’re actually stuck,” you can hear a voice say in the other car.

“Your car slips, you have to get out. We have to call the ambulance.”

In the footage you can see the two women crawling out of the car’s windows as it quickly sinks further under water.

While Ms. Sutherland and her niece got away unharmed, the authorities warn drivers against driving on flooded roads.

Of more than a dozen life-saving rescue operations that NSW SES employees have carried out in the past 24 hours, almost all came from drivers who got stuck in the flood.

“Most of the rescue operations were carried out for drivers who decided to go through floods,” a SES spokeswoman told 9News.

“If there is water across the street, look for an alternative route.”