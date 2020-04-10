Rescuers celebrate the elephant’s 15-foot ditch in Chittorgar as an elephant climb

A video of the operation appeared on Twitter on Friday morning, shared by Soodeh Ramen, an Indian forest services officer.



A very heartwarming film by Chittoor in Andrea Pradesh saves rescuers and viewers who are encouraged when an elephant successfully climbs a ditch 15 feet deep.

After a few hours of operation in which the JCB excavator was brought in, the elephant was able to get out of the ditch to help smooth the road.

There are no hard and fast rules about wildlife management. Each scenario and each case related to different species must be handled differently at different times.

According to IFS officer Parvin Kaswan, who also shared the video on social media, the disturbed elephant was spotted by a farmer who then hoisted the red flag with officials.

In the video, forest officials use a shovel to create a sloping surface to create an elephant to use to climb a ditch. It is also rumored that they will eventually succeed when they are encouraged to try to climb the ditch. Encouragement, encouragement and shouting “very good, very good” fills the air at the end of the video.

Since the release of this video, it has been viewed more than 3,000 times, which has been praised by the officers for their hard work.