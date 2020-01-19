Research into a new approach to hormone blocking, Health News Australia

A radically new approach is being tried in women with breast cancer.

For decades, the best way to treat women has been to block female hormones that fuel cancer. But this approach is being turned upside down.

Pauline Martin’s cancer diagnosis was made just a few months after her routine mammography.

“It was really quite a shock because I kept up with something like that,” she told 9News.

Doctors recruit 200 women with early breast cancer in hospitals in Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide. (Nine messages)

The 75-year-old did not feel any knots despite the 5.5 cm tumor. Visually, however, Pauline was concerned. “I didn’t like the look of the dent because it ran towards the nipple,” she said.

One in nine women in Australia is diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in their lives, and about 70 percent of women with breast cancer fall into the same category as Pauline, who has hormone receptor-positive breast cancer.

This means that the female hormones fuel the cancer, which is why hormone blocking therapy is used.

However, this conventional approach was turned upside down when an Australian discovery four years ago showed that mice were infected with shrinked progesterone tumors.

Pauline Martin was diagnosed with breast cancer. (Nine messages)

It is controversial that hormone replacement therapy is associated with an increased risk of breast cancer.

This non-synthetic version, hailed as a safer treatment for menopausal symptoms, is used in the study.

“What we did in this study is the introduction of progesterone into standard therapy, which is anti-estrogen therapy in this two-week period between diagnosis and surgery,” said Dr. Elgene Lim from the Kinghorn Cancer Center opposite 9News.

Doctors recruit 200 women with early breast cancer in hospitals in Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide.

It is one of the first studies worldwide to use progesterone to fight the disease. Pauline attended the trial.

“I feel good today and I want to continue to feel good just like everyone else,” she said.