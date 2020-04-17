Research shows that the mega drought occurring in the western United States may be the worst in 1200 years

Catastrophic forest fires, declining snowfall, and reduced water resources have become a part of everyday life for residents of the western United States. And as a result of climate change, this may only be the beginning. According to a new study from Columbia University, the region is undergoing a climate-driven drought, perhaps one of the worst in modern history.

Since 2000, the West has experienced one of the driest 20 years of history due to the combination of arid natural cycles and climatic changes. Despite some wet years like 2019, water resources are exposed to unprecedented stress in our time.

Dating back over 1000 years, there is evidence that a naturally-caused giant drought has devastated the region several times in history. These droughts have brought about the turmoil of Southwestern indigenous civilization.

Scientists have long suspected that the current situation has evolved into one of these huge droughts. The new study, published in the journal Science, not only confirms the allegations, but also concludes that this mega-drought is worse or worse than previously known.

The Catalina Mountains in southern Arizona.

Park Williams

To reach this conclusion, the team conducted what’s called an “up-to-date and comprehensive long-term analysis” that spans nine US states, from Oregon and Montana to California, New Mexico, and parts of northern Mexico. Covered

Their analysis utilized 1,200 annual ring data, modern weather observations, and dozens of climate models. Reliable modern observations date back to about 1900, but annual growth of annual rings allows scientists to measure the annual changes in soil moisture over the centuries of the past.

Cross section of a Ponderosa pine growing in the Catalina Mountains of southern Arizona.

Park Williams

“We are following the same trajectory as the oldest drought, observing records of present and past drought tree rings,” at Columbia University.

Using annual ring data, Williams and his team have detected dozens of droughts across the region since 800 AD. Four of them stand out as mega droughts, with decades of extreme dryness seen in the late 800s, mid-1100s, 1200s, and late 1500s.

Next, the team compared the ancient mega-drought with soil moisture records from 2000 to 2018. As shown in the image below, this 19-year period is the second-driest, already above the three earliest times, and the fourth period spanning 1575 to 1603. Other mega droughts lasted longer. So the red shades are wider, but all these have begun to follow the path of this modern drought.

The most severe mega-drought ranking at 19-year intervals. Park williams

Park Williams

What distinguishes this drought from past droughts is that the natural drying cycle is extended by a warming climate. As a result, modern-day droughts are affecting a much larger area than any of the past.

Climate change has raised the temperature in the western region by 2.2 degrees Fahrenheit over the last 20 years. Warm air retains more moisture, so excess moisture is more and more drawn from the ground, intensifying the dry soil.

Researchers say that the rise in temperature due to anthropogenic climate change is responsible for about half the pace and severity of the current drought. This trend is likely to continue as temperatures in the western region are projected to continue rising.

“Since the background is warmer, the dice are increasingly loaded with longer and more severe droughts,” Williams said.

Another interesting finding in the study: the 20th century was the wettest century in the 1200-year record. Thus, what might be considered “normal” was actually a historical fluke.

“The 20th century gave us an overly optimistic view of the amount of water potentially available,” said co-author Benjamin Cook.

This is especially a problem for water resource managers, whose population is growing rapidly. The last century does not represent typical water availability, and the ever-increasing water levels of climate change have forced policy makers and managers to tackle new climate realities.

Geoff Lucas, Western Water Assessment at the University of Colorado, has found increasing consensus on task urgency within the water management community over the last decade. “The reconsideration started with an approach to long-term planning, but now climate change is increasingly being incorporated,” says Lucas.

This urgency is motivated by the burden on the once abundant water resources. Powerful reservoirs on Lake Mead and Lake Powell along the Colorado River supply the region’s agriculture, but have shrunk dramatically. In addition, insect development destroys depleted forests, making them more vulnerable and creating forest fire fuel.

According to Lucas, water availability is a problem, but so far the water supply in urban areas is very elastic and managers are doing a good job to reduce water usage per capita. I will. “Climate change and the consequent future drought will have the most impact on everyday people, perhaps surprisingly not in water-depleted towns and cities,” Lucas explains.

Instead, he is more concerned about out-of-control flames.

“I think the biggest impact will be the overall increase in the west of very large and severe wildfires. It will get worse in the warmer future and unimaginable during the future drought.”

Lukas emphasizes that water managers are really looking at the risks posed by climate change, but the biggest challenge is to get cooperation.

“Climate change takes place on a much longer time scale than the election cycle, making it a very partisan and divisive topic in the country,” he said.

And recently, although there have been some changes in certain policies and administrative decisions that apply, Lukas says there are still significant obstacles. “When managers need the support of elected civil servants and the general public to pursue and enact new climate reality-motivated policies, they are constrained by short-term thinking and partisan opposition. You may receive it. ”

Great pictures of climate change

49 sheets

. [TagsToTranslate] Climate Change