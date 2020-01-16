Researchers associate massive death of Pacific seabirds with heat wave dubbed “The Blob”

The extremely warm ocean waters of the Pacific could be responsible for the deaths of a million North Pacific seabirds, experts say.

Common guillemots have powerful wings that allow them to dive more than 150 feet underwater to feed schools of small forage fish.

Biologists were therefore stunned four winters ago when emaciated common murre carcasses appeared on beaches in what they claim to be the highest seabird mortality recorded in the world’s oceans. The death ultimately killed an estimated 500,000 to 1 million murres from California to Alaska, eliminating 10-20% of the species’ Northeast Pacific population. Seabird experts now believe they know why.

Common Murres have been ambushed by the effects of the Northeast Pacific heat wave dubbed “The Blob”, according to an article published Wednesday by 23 federal, academic and private researchers in the scientific journal PLOS ONE. The heat wave lasted for more than 700 days from 2014 to 2016, increasing the water temperature and interrupting patterns in the food web from the smallest creatures to the main predators.

Forage fish – the main prey of murres – feed on zooplankton, the small floating animals that feed on plant plankton. Cold water produces the largest and fattest varieties of zooplankton. But the heat wave reduced the nutritional value of the zooplankton, the researchers concluded, and the inferior food stunted the growth of forage fish.

“The food just wasn’t there and everyone wanted it,” said lead author John Piatt, a research biologist for the US Geological Survey who has studied seabirds for over 40 years. “And it is becoming more and more rare.”

About two-thirds of the dead birds were adults – and this had ramifications for reproduction. Thirteen guillemot colonies in the Gulf of Alaska and the Bering Sea, where thousands of guillemots gather to breed, have experienced complete failures during at least one breeding season during or after death.

Seabird experts at the onset of suspected natural toxins played a role in the deaths. So far, there is no evidence that anything other than starvation could explain the mass mortality, said Piatt.

Bringing together the work of oceanographers, fisheries and avian disease experts and the data collected by citizen scientists, Piatt and his collaborators focused on the effects of the marine heat wave.

The Blob created water with surface temperatures more than 4 degrees above normal. The heat wave extended hundreds of miles offshore and hundreds of feet below the surface.

The reasons for the heat wave are unclear. Global warming has slowly increased the temperature of the oceans over the decades. However, the marine heat wave is also linked to recurring climate patterns in the Pacific, including the El Nino cycles of warm sea surface temperatures and changing patterns of wind speed, direction and duration which help to mix ocean waters.

Guillemot deaths have indicated that something is wrong in the ocean, but famine, death, reproductive failure or population decline have been reported in other species: cod, plaice, puffin rhinoceros , tufted puffin, California sea lions and Guadalupe fur seals. Seventy-nine humpback whales and fin whales remained trapped in 2015-2016, mainly for “unexplained” reasons and in the Gulf of Alaska. The common thread was their dependence on forage fish.

“It kind of hit me – no wonder things were so messed up, no wonder this thing hit so hard, because the four-inch species is at the heart of it all for the murres, the rhinos , the hunchbacks, “Piatt told me.

Fisheries Professor Selina Heppell, Chair, Department of Fisheries and Wildlife, Oregon State University, said that there have been long known or suspected major impacts of the wave of marine heat.

“What this group was able to do was actually gather several pieces of evidence into a coherent story,” said Heppell, who was not part of the study.

However, she said the study highlights the need for more research on forage fish, although many are of no commercial value. “This is what you really need to do to answer these types of questions about ecosystem change.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

