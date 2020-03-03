[Researchers Find that Jupiter has A lot of H2o]

Jupiter is the premier planet in our photo voltaic system. In fact it consists of far more than twice the mass of all the other planets put together. Scientists have very long imagined that Jupiter was a really dry position. In buy to look into this (and a host of other hypotheses), NASA released the Juno spacecraft in 2011. It’s now orbiting Jupiter. And the details indicates that Jupiter has a large amount extra water than earlier expected.

Here’s a connection to the complete post: https://www.forbes.com/web pages/jamiecartereurope/2020/02/25/is-jupiter-a-drinking water-globe-nasa-finds-abundance-as-new-pictures-exhibit-huge-earth-as-a-blue-marble/?utm_source=TWITTER&utm_medium=social&utm_content=3159450675&utm_marketing campaign=sprinklrForbesScience#23d63c176bf9