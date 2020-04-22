Researchers predict oil prices to melt $ – $ 100 Next month, other tools are hurt

PRINCIPLES OF FOOD

WTI settled first with $ 37.63 on Monday, the first time in history that the stock closed below the market.

John Browne, head of BP, also said lower prices are here to stay.

The lower prices lead to hundreds of car companies

As oil prices rise Wednesday – renewing Sunday as West Texas Intermediate oil prices plummet into favorable conditions – some speculators suggest prices will continue to rise before the local needs are met.

Reporter Paul Sankey, managing director of Mizuho Securities, predicts that WTI shares could fall by as little as $ -100 per share next month – they have settled minus- $ 37.63 on Monday, the first time in history the stock closed below zero.

“We have gone through a daily market management process, and as we said when we first called on the negative costs, the actual physical scandal It can be difficult to trust, critical, and unprofessional. There is nothing to clean, “Sankey wrote in a statement on Tuesday.

As airlines, including airports and airlines, shut down worldwide in response to coronavirus infection, oil prices have dropped from the slope. This has created an ambiguity and a great deal of control – as is the Design of the Trade Unions of the Overseas Machine around power.

Poor oil prices also mean that manufacturers are paying shoppers to take things out of their hands.

“If you have a root in your yard, are you paying someone ($ 100 a pound) to take it off? Yes, or are you resting that you were not told ($ 300 a wall) , “Sankey wrote. “That’s our position, workers from nothing to go along with the insane work that it takes weeks and months to reduce waste. Of course, you now need something they serve you. And they sell the impossible. “

Mizuho has actually predicted better criminal charges back in mid-March.

“In terms of all the major calls, this is something you don’t want you to go through,” Sankey said. “But at the same time, one of the old lines is’ unless you call, you can’t be right.” “

Sankey also pointed out that, as can be seen, negative costs have a positive effect.

“It’s not a bad price for a real paper mill,” Sankey said. “The fact that the paper markets meet the private markets, and the backers of the May agreement without being able to reach their final destination, will take a toll on a major trade (Cush, Okla.). “

Of course, some companies are preparing for better oil prices.

On Tuesday, the company CME, the world’s largest money laundering firm, said it would change its valuation and pricing model for certain products and energy products “to meet negative costs” on the basis of time of death and left for a list of good options and injuries. “

The script will remain in place of the new announcement.

John Browne, former CEO of BP PLC (BP), said low prices are here to stay.

“The prices are very low and I expect them to stay and travel for a long time,” Browne said. “There are a lot of oils that can be made that are either left out or used.”

Browne described a car as being introduced in the mid-1980s.

“Supplies are provided, it can also require oil prices to decline for 17 years,” he noted.

Browne added that increasing awareness of climate change will also keep demand – and therefore cost – of hydrocarbons low.

“Demand for hydrocarbons will continue,” he said. “And that demand will be met for those who are not elected but who make oil … the world’s leading oil companies.”

Low interest rates will go to the goat of bankruptcy.

Branko Terzic, chairman of the Berkeley Research Group and the first committee of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, says most U.S. oil companies are It is those who owe much to the idea of ​​higher prices.

“There are about 1,000 (bucks) in production, and these are some of the small things that make the well in its own right and grow it, and it may not be closed because the prices are so low,” he said. a Terzic. “The amount (of the cost) is very low because of the landing and the pipelines. Secondly, the shops are full or three, the land is closed. There is no oil market. . The editors didn’t need to. I didn’t use my car during the week, and I used to drive everyday. “

Rystad Energy predicts it will rise to 533 U.S. oil companies will not miss out if the oil costs $ 20 a barrel.

“(The price of $ 30 is low, but once you get $ 20 or $ 10, this is a total loss,” said Rystad’s head of shale research, Artem Abramov, “at $ 10, almost every U.S. dollar (exploration and production) is debt-strapped to hold Chapter 11 or consider investment opportunities.”

At 1:15 p.m. When EDT traded on Wednesday, the stock traded above WTI at $ 13.97 per share.

. (tagToTranslate) fatty acid oil