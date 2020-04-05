Researchers say common anti-parasite drugs can kill coronavirus in less than 48 hours

Researchers in Australia report that Ivermectin, an FDA-approved drug commonly used to treat parasites, appears to be effective in treating the coronavirus SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19). Medicines are widely available and may be “reappropriated” for this application.

ScienceDirect, Antiviral Research, published an article by a group of Australian researchers at Monash University in Melbourne that reported that Ivermectin appears to be effective in inhibiting COVID-19-causing coronavirus.

The article says:

Ivermectin is a virus inhibitor of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) in vitro.

A unique treatment capable of performing a reduction of 5,000 times the virus in 48 hours in cell culture.

Ivermectin is FDA approved for parasitic infections and therefore has potential for recurrence.

Ivermectin is widely available due to its inclusion in the WHO Model List of Essential Medicines.

“We report that Ivermectin, an FDA-approved anti-parasite previously shown to have broad-spectrum antiviral activity in vitro, is a causative virus (SARS-CoV-2) inhibitor,” write the researchers. “Ivermectin therefore requires further research for possible benefits to humans.”

Research team leader Dr. Kylie Wagstaff issued a statement, saying: “Ivermectin is widely used and is considered a safe drug. We need to figure out now if the dose that can be used in humans will be effective, this is the next step, “said Newsweek.” We found that even a single dose could eliminate essentially all viral RNA in 48 hours. even after 24 hours there was a really significant reduction. “

“The state of Ivermectin as a drug that has already been studied and approved for other conditions offers a definite advantage in developing new drugs, a long process that usually takes many years of safety and efficacy study before it can be used. reach human patients. ” Newsweek testified.

Dr. Leon Caly, study author and senior virus identification specialist at the Victorian Infectious Diseases Reference Laboratory, added: “As the virologist who was part of the team who was the first to isolate and share SARS. -CoV-2 Outside of China In January 2020, I’m excited about the possibility that Ivermectin may be used as a potential drug against COVID-19. “

The World Health Organization approved the use of Ivermectin in humans to treat onchocerciasis in 1987. “Ivermectin is safe and can be used on a large scale. It is also a very effective treatment that has in one way transformed the lives of millions of people suffering from onchocerciasis, “the WHO wrote in an article on its website. The drug is widely available.

