Researchers say dogs may be able to detect human coronaviruses

It’s as if dogs aren’t enough for humans — some researchers believe that specially trained dogs can help fight the coronavirus pandemic. The British team of researchers wants to train dogs to literally sniff the disease.

Trained dogs can detect other medical conditions, including diabetes, Parkinson’s disease, malaria, and even cancer.

As the need for more coronavirus testing is widespread, researchers at the London Hygiene and Tropical University, nonprofit medical detection dogs, and researchers at Durham University said, “ Intensive training of dogs in six weeks We have begun to prepare to be ready. ” “

“Previous studies have demonstrated that dogs can detect malaria-infected human odors with a very high degree of accuracy, exceeding the diagnostic criteria of the World Health Organization,” Professor James Logan said in a press release. I am.

Logan said the use of COVID-19 odor detection is still in its infancy and scientists don’t know if this illness has even a particular odor, but “other respiratory illnesses can affect our body odor. I know it will change, so I’ll do it. “

If it works, researchers believe dogs can be used to supplement ongoing testing efforts and can help up to 250 “triages” per hour in non-invasive screening. I am.

A dog named Freya correctly detects malaria samples from a row of sample pots at the Medical Detection Dogs Charity Headquarters, Milton Keynes, UK, 27 March 2020. Charity is currently working with the London School of Health to test whether dogs can be retrained in the next six weeks to provide a quick and non-invasive diagnosis of the virus.

LEON NEAL / Getty Images

A UK-based charity, Medical Detection Dogs, is working with dogs to help detect illnesses and manage life-threatening medical conditions so dogs are trained just like any other detection dog. States. First, I’ll show you when you sniff a sample in the training room and find the scent you’re looking for.

Dogs were then tasked with detecting people’s odors, medical warning aid dogs worked as they did, and charities explained on social media. Medical Detection Dogs also shared a link to the crowdfunding website used by the research team to launch this project. As of Thursday, their campaign had 102 supporters and raised $ 5,260.

Dr. Claire Guest, CEO and co-founder of Medical Detection Dogs, is in a press release to help asymptomatic people detect the virus and determine if testing is needed.

“In principle, we are confident that dogs can detect COVID-19,” the guest said. “We are now investigating how we can safely capture the smell of a virus from a patient and provide it to a dog.”

Researchers say that dogs can also detect subtle changes in skin temperature, potentially potentially knowing if someone has a fever. They suggest that trained dogs can be used at travel checkpoints to see if immigrants have a fever.

If the research is successful, dogs can be used to prevent the re-emergence of coronaviruses after the current epidemic is controlled, said Steve Lindsey at Durham University in a press release.

CBS News contacted the London Hygiene School and Tropical Medicine and Detective Dogs for more information.

