Researchers working on “contact tracking” say they welcome the support of Apple and Google

Researchers who pioneered the idea of ​​promoting a well-known partnership between Apple and Google to help fight the coronavirus, created a related app that says this effort will be implemented and ready in mid-May I am happy to be doing this.

Last week, Apple and Google announced a partnership to enhance what’s called “contact tracking.” This is an important step towards controlling the pandemic in the short term and ultimately resuming the economy. The plan uses smartphones to identify and alert people who have ever come into contact with someone infected with the coronavirus, while protecting their personal privacy.

Apple and Google have announced new features that will allow smartphones to identify other devices nearby. These contacts are temporarily recorded anonymously using the standard data sharing structure of the contact tracking app. If a user of a device later reports from the app that they were diagnosed with a coronavirus, anyone with a recorded contact with that device would receive an alert that they may have been exposed, self-isolate and You can receive alerts for symptoms of infections and help prevent further spread.

“Everything they announced looks compatible with our ideas,” said Temporary Contact Number Coalition, co-founder of the contact tracking project CoEpi and a group of six dozen contacts. Says Dana Lewis, a founding member of. Track projects around the world.

Since the early days of the coronavirus outbreak, various non-profit and academic projects in the United States have attempted to leverage smartphones to more widely automate contact tracking. This includes efforts by researchers at Stanford University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, as well as efforts by nonprofit organizations. Most are testing early versions of contact tracking apps using the same basic system that will soon become standard on iOS and Android devices.

One of the big problems solved by the Apple and Google initiative is to improve the ability of phones to communicate with each other using Bluetooth, the short-range wireless data standard.

“Bluetooth is very clunky and doesn’t work very well between phones,” says Ramesh Raskar of MIT’s SafePaths contact tracking team. “The fact that Apple and Google have stepped up has made everyone’s life easier.”

Google and Apple said their technology could only be used by government-designated health authorities, in part, reducing the risk of false false reports by users. CoEpi, SafePaths, and Stanford-based Covid Watch all say they are talking to various state and central governments to help develop apps.

These apps can communicate with each other using the underlying Google-Apple data system. According to Tina White, a Stanford machine learning researcher and Covid Watch executive director, it’s very important. “If you have multiple competing systems, you’ll get uncaught interactions … that’s really bad.”

However, in contrast to the surveillance systems used in China, agents using the Google-Apple system do not have access to information about individual user locations or identities. According to White, the system simply doesn’t generate or send that data.

“We were really trying to fight this centralized version,” she says, because it creates additional privacy risks, including exposing potentially sensitive medical information.

White said the Apple-Google announcement has slowed the move in the US to a centralized infection database allegedly considered by the White House. The anonymous system adopted by Apple and Google was first publicly described by Scott Leibrand, another co-founder of the CoEpi project, and Ph.D. James Petrie. He is a student at the University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada and a member of the Covid Watch team. According to Ray Brand, the other teams have developed their own “almost the same” design, and it’s unclear what may have affected Apple and Google.

It remains uncertain whether enough people will use the app to make the system really effective. Especially in countries such as the United States, where it is almost certain to use it voluntarily. Trust in the anonymity of the system can be key to its widespread adoption in the United States.

A spokeswoman for Apple and Google estimated in an Oxford University study that 60% of the population would be sufficient to contain a coronavirus pandemic when used in combination with a contact tracking app and extensive testing. I am. Even low adoption rates can help control the spread of the virus.

The system developed by Apple and Google can be used for apps around the world, including countries that are actively collecting data about users. In addition to the decentralized Apple-Google system, some apps may include more focused or detailed tracking, such as GPS data sharing.

Additional data will provide more detailed public health insights, such as “heat maps” that identify the prevalence and areas of high prevalence, said Lasker at MIT.

Designing apps that rely on the Apple-Google system is likely to include how cases are reported. According to White, one big hurdle in rolling out digital contact traces will determine how doctors can view cases through the app if medical authorities choose to implement that feature. Is that.

This and other issues to be resolved between developers and state health officials will be a major factor in the app’s availability, she says. When Apple and Google release a new protocol in May, she estimates that apps that use it will be available a week later.

“We have technology,” says White. “This issue is currently working in the state.”

More must-read technical articles from Fortune:

-How Coronavirus Stimulation Packages Transform Gigworker Benefits

-Zoom meetings continue to be hacked. How to prevent “zoom bombing”

-Why China’s Technology-Based Battle Against Coronavirus Doesn’t Meet in the US

-Hospitals lack the most important supply of all: oxygen

— Listen to Leadership Next, a Fortune podcast investigating the evolving role of the CEO

—Watch: Best Earbuds for 2020: Apple AirPods ProVs. Sony WF-1000XM3

Keep up with the datasheet, a Fortune’s daily digest of the technology business.

. [TagsToTranslate] google apple