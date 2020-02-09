Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr Faces Great Coronavirus Challenge

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr faces the prospect of a global economic shock when he makes his first monetary policy statement of the year on Wednesday.

Economists all expect the RBNZ to take a careful approach to the coronavirus epidemic that has shaken global growth expectations this year.

The official exchange rate is expected to remain unchanged at 1%.

But the way Orr and his team incorporate the impact of the coronavirus into economic forecasts, which, moreover, seemed increasingly optimistic, will be at the center of market concerns.

While the RBNZ team started a slight slowdown last year with carefully measured rate cuts, it faces a much higher level of uncertainty due to the coronavirus and an inevitable impact on the Chinese economy.

The coronavirus is already hurting local tourism operators and lowering the prices of products like petroleum and copper and even powdered milk.

China’s economic growth will also be slower than expected, at least in the first half.

But how long the epidemic remains impossible to choose, and economists say there is the possibility of a strong rebound once it is resolved

This could still make the final economic impact marginal when seen throughout the year.

On this basis, it is expected that the Reserve Bank will stick to the central predictions made before the outbreak of the epidemic and treat it as an autonomous risk.

“We do not expect the RBNZ to have enough valid information to explicitly explain its impact in its published forecasts or its deliberations on OCR,” said ASB chief economist Mark Smith.

He noted Orr’s tendency to seek the path of least regret in his analysis.

“When the outlook is uncertain but the economy looks well positioned, the best solution … is to wait for more information before deciding on a solution.”

Prior to the coronavirus epidemic, solid local economic data – including a rebound in business confidence and CPI inflation – had led many economists to move expectations of further rate cuts to a neutral position .

But ASB has continued to forecast further rate cuts this year due to the possibility of the epidemic weakening the economy.

BNZ economists have revised their short-term GDP forecasts downward by 0.5% following the Chinese epidemic.

Westpac economists estimated 0.6% of GDP in the first quarter.

“If the problem is resolved quickly, a rebound in the second half of this year could be expected,” said BNZ chief economist Stephen Toplis.

“Conversely, there are probably more risks that we are cautious in our impact estimates.”

Westpac chief economist Dominick Stephens described the situation as a “communication challenge” for the RBNZ.

He will have to deliver three separate messages, he said.

• The New Zealand economy and housing market has recently exceeded RBNZ expectations, to the point that OCR’s prospects would have gone “on hold” if the coronavirus had not appeared.

• If the coronavirus has a clear but brief disruptive impact on the economy, followed by a rapid recovery, then monetary policy would not have to react. This would constitute a “transparency” event.

• If the coronavirus had a longer lasting or more serious disruptive impact on the economy, the RBNZ would likely reduce OCR.

Although it may sound relatively simple in terms of a written narrative, what it would do for the RBNZ’s forecast for the official exchange rate and the economy as a whole was “more difficult to predict,” he said. declared,

