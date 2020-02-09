Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr Faces Great Coronavirus Challenge

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr faces the prospect of a global economic shock when he makes his first monetary policy statement of the year on Wednesday.

Economists all expect the RBNZ to take a careful approach to the coronavirus epidemic that has shaken global growth expectations this year.

But how long the epidemic remains impossible to choose, and economists say there is the possibility of a strong rebound once it is resolved

A man wears a face mask as he stands along the Wuhan waterfront in central China’s Hubei Province. Photo / AP

