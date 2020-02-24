[Reshaping Malaysia’s tertiary training system ― Farhan Kamarulzaman]

FEBRUARY 24 ― The tertiary instruction program in Malaysia requirements an overhaul in get to reshape it in these kinds of a way as to satisfy the industrial have to have of the place and to get ready its workforce for capabilities and expertise that will assistance the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).

To start off with, adjustment of the curriculum has to be created in buy to put together the coming workforce for the issues in advance.

In 2019, the Division of Better Education has dropped 38 programmes in 19 general public universities these types of as athletics psychology, innovative engineering and animation which are considered to be irrelevant to the current circumstance.

In accordance to the Larger Schooling Department director-standard, Datin Paduka Siti Hamisah Tapsir, there is an endeavor to be certain that all academic programs in public universities are fully pertinent to the in-demand from customers work opportunities in the potential.

But a research carried out by the Ministry of Instruction Malaysia’s Graduate Tracer Research portrays that 21 public-sector universities and 38 non-public-sector universities create about 51,000 graduates a year, but almost 60 for each cent stay unemployed a year right after graduating.

This is simply because some of the programmes offered are no for a longer period in demand from customers and the graduates will have to patiently hold out for any work openings in this rapid-paced economic system which will demand different abilities and information from the a person that they had examined.

As a final result, numerous graduates are nevertheless unemployed and some of them have to chunk the bullet by switching their occupation fields to fulfill the requirements of the existing industry.

Associate Professor of Universiti Utara Malaysia, Dr Hariharan N. Krishnasamy was place-on when he stated that the enhance in unemployment is due to the widening hole concerning the products of the learning institutions and the expectation of the marketplace in phrases of technical and tender competencies.

As well as, most graduates are also “underemployed” simply because the prerequisites of the current field are forcing them to go along with it.

Even though dropping programmes is 1 of the superior makes an attempt to reduce the predicament from worsening, some of the courses this sort of as the electrical telecommunications, engineering and mathematics may possibly need to have to be reconsidered.

This is due to the fact some of them are basically similar to the 4IR, for instance, the electrical telecommunications program that is at present desired for the growth of 5G as it will involve the electrical and computer system engineering.

It also reflects the relevance of the programme as the improvement of 5G is a starting up position towards the enhancement of other technologies these kinds of as autonomous cars and the Web of Things.

As pointed out by the director basic of Greater Education and learning Division, the lecturers are demanded to redesign and introduce new programmes regarding the 4IR.

But other authorities must empower the attempts by analysing the complications of the irrelevant programmes and suggesting the suited programmes or electives to be introduced.

The skills required for the 4IR need to be increased this kind of as the specialized capabilities, entrepreneurship and workforce readiness so that the young generations would not be remaining driving as we transfer to the 4IR.

Being informed of the components of 4IR and how the 4IR will effects the region, the programmes and the topics presented by the universities also require to hold pace with the technological changes in the upcoming.

This is wherever the associated authorities really should emphasise the acceptable programmes so that the young era will fulfill the job calls for in the future.

As Details Technologies (IT) lays the groundwork for important rising systems essential to 4IR this kind of as Big Data Analytics, the Web of Points and Synthetic Intelligence (AI), the universities also need to give the learners with the specialized and theoretical techniques of IT.

Apart from, the universities want to embed introduction of 4IR classes into the curriculum to equip learners with basic 4IR knowledge to make a excellent cooperation and integration amongst upcoming experts from various fields.

The applicable programmes of tertiary education that must be our emphasis are IT, Robotics, Innovative Engineering and 3D Animation for case in point.

In phrases of the irrelevant programmes, they want to be restructured by incorporating suitable subjects to meet the 4IR issues so that the programmes will develop into additional suitable in the foreseeable future.

The marketability of graduates in these programmes in time period of finding employed after graduation need to also be appeared into.

Often when graduates of superior and related programmes uncover some difficulties in landing a job, it’s not so much that the programmes are irrelevant to the industrial have to have of the nation. Somewhat, the graduates themselves are not technologically-savvy in having used.

An AI-pushed position portal, Adnexio, could very easily learn the ideal match for a work by discovering the aspects of applicants. Perhaps, the federal government should take a seem on this attempt and increase it to stimulate graduates on applying the technological innovation since some graduates are continue to uncertain about the ideal careers for them.

That is why the procedure is believed to be able to decrease youth unemployment and underemployment through a excellent profession match for the graduates based on their qualifications, skills and encounters with the specifications of the job opportunities.

Restructuring the curriculum in this fashion is not only sustainable but also help to accomplish the objectives of the Malaysia Education Blueprint 2013-2025.

Not only that, a much better system for Malaysia’s tertiary instruction will meet up with a person of the plans of Sustainable Enhancement Ambitions which is to ensure inclusive and equitable good quality instruction and endorse lifelong finding out alternatives for all.

Nowadays, turning out to be a college graduate no for a longer time assures you a career but it may perhaps be achieved via a steady exertion of rebuilding the larger instruction in the direction of satisfying the long term demands.

It could also be relevant to the curriculum of major and secondary education and learning to expose college students at a young age to the 4IR’s foreseeable future troubles as the associated authorities ought to “strike although the iron is scorching.”

On the contrary, the connected authorities have to just take precautionary steps so that it would under no circumstances jeopardize the most vital pillar in country making when training is viewed as basically for amount-primarily based commercial factors as mentioned by the director normal of Larger Education and learning Office.

Far more importantly, the determination of all and sundry towards nurturing essential career capabilities and delivering ideal programmes for the youthful era as effectively as combating youth unemployment in Malaysia is needed for the future viability of the nation’s workforce.

Farhan Kamarulzaman is a Investigate Assistant at EMIR Investigate, an unbiased imagine tank targeted on strategic coverage recommendations dependent on demanding study.

This is the particular feeling of the author and does not essentially stand for the views of Malay Mail.