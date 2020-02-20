[reside:-fireplace,-law-enforcement-escort-system-of-firefighter-patrick-jones-to-coroner’s-office-in-procession]

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) — The Porterville Fireplace Division and the community are mourning the decline of a 2nd firefighter killed in a massive fire at the Porterville metropolis library.

Late Wednesday evening, fire officials verified they discovered the remains of Firefighter Patrick Jones following a extended and difficult look for.

The 25-calendar year-old went missing when helping firefighters take on the flames that ignited just just after four: 00 p.m. Tuesday on Thurman and Hockett.

Crews worked for hrs, sifting by means of the heavy debris.

Hearth Capt. Raymond Figueroa, 35, was also killed though battling the blaze.

Capt. Joanne Bear of the Tulare County Fire Division explained various organizations have pitched in to enable Porterville firefighters time to grieve.

Two 13-calendar year-outdated boys were being arrested in connection with the fireplace. They’re facing expenses of manslaughter and arson.

The library was constructed in the 50s and did not have a sprinkler program. The investigation into how the fire started out will proceed.

Meanwhile, the stays for Firefighter Jones will be eliminated from the particles at 6 a.m. Thursday. The process is expected to just take about 20 minutes.

A procession of fire and regulation enforcement vehicles will supply his overall body to the Tulare County Coroner’s Office in Tulare.