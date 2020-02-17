[reside:-significant-bear-bald-eagle-eggs-predicted-to-hatch-any-second]

Hollywood Household Therapist Killed in Tumble From Balcony Ex-Boyfriend Accused of Murder
A well known Hollywood relationship and household therapist died following she was uncovered below a 3rd-flooring balcony at her Hollywood Hills property on Saturday, and her ex-boyfriend had been arrested on suspicion of murder, investigators announced Sunday.
Amie Harwick, 38, died at a clinic Saturday, several hours immediately after the 1: 15 a.m. alleged assault in the 2000 block of Mounds Avenue, in accordance to the Los Angeles Police Office.
Tuesday: Previous day to sign-up to vote in California
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday is the past working day to sign-up to vote in the state in order for you to vote in the approaching Presidential Principal Election.
You can sign-up to vote on the net at sign up to vote.ca.gov. You need to do it ahead of midnight to take part in the election.
14 Americans examination constructive for coronavirus immediately after evacuation from quarantined cruise ship
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (NBC) – Fourteen Americans who had been among the the hundreds evacuated from a quarantined cruise ship off Yokohama, Japan Sunday have tested positive for the novel coronavirus that has claimed far more than one,700 lives in a growing outbreak in China.
Extra than 300 U.S. citizens and their fast spouse and children members who had been passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship were taken off the vessel and repatriated again to the U.S. on two charter flights that landed at Travis Air Drive Base in California and Lackland Air Force Foundation in Texas early Monday.
