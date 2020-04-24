Reside streams from Fish, Pink Floyd, Jordan Rudess, Periphery and more this evening

With the cancellation of just about all reside enjoyment owing to the the throughout the world Covid-19 outbreak quite a few bands and artists are turning to the Online to as an outlet for their creative imagination and to entertain their fanbase.

We’re bringing you each day updates in this article too on the Prog website, pointing you in the route of everything that’s prog-friendly, on a every day basis (functioning with Chris Parkins’ Digital Prog Gigs Fb page to emphasize what is likely on.

Fish, Pink Floyd and Jordan Rudess functions and streams tonight

Pink Floyd

The prog legends proceed streaming full concerts on their YouTube channel this night, staring with a re-edited Pink Floyd Live At Pompeii at 5pm (BST)

Fish

The former Marillion frontman will be internet hosting a further live Q+A stream on his own Facebook website page at 6pm (BST)

Jack Sharp

The former Wolf Men and women vocalist, who releases his new album Good Periods More mature these days, will be doing on his Fb website page now (TBC)

Jon Hunt

The Negative Elephant artist will be carrying out reside on his have Facebook site at 8.30pm (BST)

Jordan Rudess

Aspiration Theater’s keyboard virtuoso returns with his piano mediation at 9pm (BST) by using his Facebook web page.

Misha Mansoor

The Periphery guitarist will be doing the Reptile demo from P4 crafting periods, breaking it down, and getting Q+As on Twitch in the early hours at 1am (BST)

If you know of any forthcoming prog-pleasant streams, remember to e-mail us at: prog@futurenet.com and we will add you to our listings.

Stay safe, keep in and prog on