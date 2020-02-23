Sunday, February 23, 2020
Home LATEST NEWS Reside updates, score from Tennessee Girl Vols vs Vanderbilt

Reside updates, score from Tennessee Girl Vols vs Vanderbilt

By
Jermaine Hoffman
-
reside-updates,-score-from-tennessee-girl-vols-vs-vanderbilt

Will Backus, Knoxville
Revealed 11: 00 a.m. ET Feb. 23, 2020 | Updated 11: 03 a.m. ET Feb. 23, 2020

The Tennessee women’s basketball staff welcomes Vanderbilt to Thompson-Boling Arena on Sunday. 

Sport time is midday Eastern and will be televised by ESPN2.

The Girl Vols (17-9, 7-six SEC) misplaced to 83-75 to Arkansas on Thursday. It was their fifth-straight convention reduction, tying the program history for the most consecutive SEC losses. 

A loss to Vanderbilt will tie the file for most consecutive losses in the contemporary era.

Tennessee beat Vanderbilt 78-69 in Nashville on Jan. 30.

Autoplay

Demonstrate Thumbnails

Show Captions

The Commodores (13-13, 3-nine) dropped 78-66 to Missouri on Thursday. They have misplaced 9 of their past 10 meeting tilts, with a acquire in excess of Ole Pass up on Feb. nine.

This will be the 84th meeting between the two teams, with Tennessee holding a 73-10 gain in the sequence. The Woman Vols are 33-1 in game titles played in Knoxville, struggling their to start with reduction to Vanderbilt at home past season. 

Observe together underneath with live updates from the recreation.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2017 - Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv