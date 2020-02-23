reside-updates,-score-from-tennessee-girl-vols-vs-vanderbilt

Will Backus, Knoxville Revealed 11: 00 a.m. ET Feb. 23, 2020 | Updated 11: 03 a.m. ET Feb. 23, 2020

The Tennessee women’s basketball staff welcomes Vanderbilt to Thompson-Boling Arena on Sunday.

Sport time is midday Eastern and will be televised by ESPN2.

The Girl Vols (17-9, 7-six SEC) misplaced to 83-75 to Arkansas on Thursday. It was their fifth-straight convention reduction, tying the program history for the most consecutive SEC losses.

A loss to Vanderbilt will tie the file for most consecutive losses in the contemporary era.

Tennessee beat Vanderbilt 78-69 in Nashville on Jan. 30.

Autoplay Demonstrate Thumbnails Show Captions Previous SlideFollowing Slide

The Commodores (13-13, 3-nine) dropped 78-66 to Missouri on Thursday. They have misplaced 9 of their past 10 meeting tilts, with a acquire in excess of Ole Pass up on Feb. nine.

This will be the 84th meeting between the two teams, with Tennessee holding a 73-10 gain in the sequence. The Woman Vols are 33-1 in game titles played in Knoxville, struggling their to start with reduction to Vanderbilt at home past season.

Observe together underneath with live updates from the recreation.