residences:-what-you-get-for-$four-hundred,000

Staff reports
Published five: 00 a.m. CT Feb. 29, 2020
Near
RUTHERFORD
225 N. Maney Ave, Murfreesboro, 37130
Calendar year developed: 1925
Sq. toes: 2,235
Value: $400,000
Description: Current 3-bed room, two-rest room house with two gas fireplaces and abundant pure mild. Bedrooms all have stroll-in closets. Basement has dangle-out home, wine cellar, and home for storage.
Far more pictures: https://realestate.tennessean.com/home/TN/Murfreesboro/zip/N-a/225-N-Maney-Ave/5e45ad632fe3540dac01a1b1/
GET THE Most recent UPDATES: Download the free Tennessean app on your cellular product
SUMNER
132 Picasso Circle, Hendersonville 37075
12 months constructed: 2019
Square ft: two,508
Cost: $409,990
Description: Home sits on a everlasting green way with four bedrooms, three.five bathrooms featuring a kitchen with double ovens, gasoline cooktop, island with bar best seating, covered patio, and a tankless warm h2o heater.
Additional pics: https://realestate.tennessean.com/property/TN/Hendersonville/zip/Durham-Farms/132-Picasso-Circle-%23730/5e32c86d2fe35443d200305f/
Keep up to day on true estate and progress information: Sign up for The Tennessean’s company newsletter to get updates proper in your inbox.
WILLIAMSON
7015 Insignificant Hill Generate, Spring Hill 37174
12 months built: 2019
Sq. feet: two,409
Price tag: $401,990
Description: 2 beds down, two beds up and reward place household in the Wade’s Grove subdivision in Williamson County. Open flooring with high vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, granite counters, birchwood cabinetry with delicate-shut technologies.
A lot more shots: https://realestate.tennessean.com/home/TN/Spring-Hill/zip/Wades-Grove-Sec18b/7015-Insignificant-Hill-Push-Whole lot-238/5e3acd8ec45a784a9a000370/
Read through or Share this tale: https://www.tennessean.com/tale/dollars/2020/02/29/residences-what-you-get-400-000-all over-nashville/4871318002/