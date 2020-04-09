“Resident Evil 3: Nemesis” Remake: NPR

“Supercop” Jill Valentine is reunited with the undead in the new remake of Capcom’s Resident Evil 3: Nemesis.

The new remake of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis starts with a literal bang. A giant, biapapru monster named Nemesis crashes through the walls of my apartment, knocking me to the ground. My little gun useless against him. Its purpose? To kill me. And he is relentlessly chasing the streets of Raccoon City to do so.

After taking the first of the many blends, I escape, and I emerge from a dark lane. Exactly me there are crowds of people interested in the streets of the trashed city, who escape the zombies that have taken control. I only hear the sounds of endless sirens, spraying water from a weakened fire hydrant, and shouting. This is just the beginning – and I’m already tense.

Game maker Capcom coined the term “horror of survival” after the release of the first Resident Evil, for Sony’s then-new PlayStation in 1996. The genre has become known for maze-like, brain-tapping maps, limited (and sometimes absent) ability to fight back and heal, and little inventory space – meaning players had to escape from monsters more often than fighting them.

That changed little with the original RE3 in 1999, which allowed players to fight back without ever feeling too in control. Now, 20 years later – and after last year’s highly praised remake of Resident Evil 2 – has been completely reworked and reworked

The bare bones of the game remain the same: Raccoon City is overcome by an outbreak of a disease called T-virus, which turns everyone infected into a zombie. You play most of the game as “Supercop” Jill Valentine, trying desperately to survive and escape the infested city – while our friend Nemesis logs close.

Jill is a member of the Special Tactical and Rescue Service (S.T.A.R.S) team, an elite law enforcement team in the Raccoon Police Department. S.T.A.R.S. was investigating the source of the T virus, and traced back to a powerful political company called Umbrella Pharmaceuticals.

This is a long and complicated story that spans several games. But to count it without spoilers: Umbrella is super bad. And they really want to destroy all the evidence of their involvement in the outbreak of the T. Jill virus and its STARS living partner is a nuisance smidge, so Umbrella created our Nemesis stalker to kill STARS remaining and covering their tracks.

Nemesis is the terrifying bioweapon the evil Umbrella Corporation sends after Jill and her team.

But other than the absolute basics, almost everything else has changed in the recurring Resident Evil 3. The game obviously looks nicer with modern graphics – and the awful movement controls have been replaced with a more instinctive system for gamers. today. This makes it easier to play the remake than the original.

And the new layers of detail mean we get to know the characters better than ever – seeing the psychological impact the zombie apocalypse has had on Jill through her nightmares, and the way she sleeps at the desk. her, exhausted by her investigation. And every time she takes a gun from a dead zombie or drags one out of a car so she can drive it, she apologizes.

The new “Resident Evil 3” is a fun horror experience. It narrates the story faster than the original and is very welcoming to new entrants.

The new Resident Evil 3 is a fun horror experience. It narrates the story faster than the original and is very welcoming to new entrants. But there are tons of changes from the original – characters, monsters, puzzles, locations, and plot points have all been changed, or in some cases removed. And many changes make things less scary.

Like previous games in the series, the original RE3 used fixed camera angles. This meant that you were navigating Jill from a third-person perspective through an environment that you can only see from a single angle – which made sense with the technical limitations of the first PlayStation but became outdated as technology became more advanced. . For the next game in the series, Capcom is permanently switched to a more popular over-the-shoulder perspective, where the camera stays stuck on the character.

But those fixed camera angles made the original RE3 pee-your-pants. Other than the audio cues, you never knew if a zombie would hide in a corner, ready to eat at you and chase you down the hall. The remake hides its enemies in the dark, or behind the objects in the room, but its zombies are nowhere near as terrible as when they were waiting to jump you off-screen.

The original game also ratcheted up the tension through its save system. Players had a limited amount of ink ribbons they could use to save their progress whenever they found a typewriter, and the threat of being killed and losing a lot of progress really increased the stakes. In easy mode, you get unlimited savings.

But now, you have unlimited savings on all levels of difficulty (though your number of savings impacts your final grade at the end of the game). You never lose too much progress when you die, which makes surviving every encounter a little less critical.

And a great feature missing from the remake is the story of the branching paths. Like other games in the series, the first RE3 players resigned with options that changed the story and the ending. This meant that even though the game only had six hours, you can re-enter it as long as you have all the story paths and tips. But you are seeing all that the remake has to offer after the one playthrough, and that the lack of repeatability makes it difficult to justify the $ 60 purchase price.

There’s a reason to keep playing for fans who want a challenge – if you hit hardcore mode, then you unlock two more difficult difficulties. And despite its shortcomings, it’s still a good game; bring realism and life to a story that was previously told with 20-year limited technology.

But for what you get, I’m waiting until it’s sold – as long as you really love Resident Evil.

Kaity Kline is a columnist for NPR’s Join the Game and a producer on 1A. She is a native of New Jersey, a lifelong gamer, and a former gaming YouTuber. She tweets on @kaitykline.