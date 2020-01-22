Resident Evil 8 is rumored to be released in February

Better hook

When the veteran gaming company, known as Capcom, launched Resident Evil 7 in 2017, the game won praise for both remaining in the franchise’s traditional horror roots and for “bold new direction”, GameCrate explained.

Since then, the creator of Mega Man has concentrated all his remake and remasters on the saga of Resident Evil, such as a new release of RE2 in 2019 and the remake of Resident Evil 3 to be released in April.

Despite the company’s work, one might assume there is a potential Resident Evil 8. If we have to believe a recent leak, one can expect the game to be announced early next month.

Reliability?

A post found on the anonymous forum known as 4Chan claims to have information about the PlayStation 5 and the games that will be released to the public with the new Sony console.

However, the leak can be obtained with salt seeds. Although it claims to be launching a new Resident Evil game, it does not confirm whether it will be RE8 or something completely different. The foregoing evidence, however, supports the theories behind this leak.

Residential mystery

Last month, Capcom invited members of the Resident Evil Ambassador program to consider a game that was not revealed. We still don’t know what this game was about as rumors swirled around Resident Evil 4 or the expected new Dino Crisis release.

The gaming company had Resident Evil Ambassadors tried Resident Evil 3 months before its release, so it is likely that a revelation of the next Resident Evil could take place sometime in February.

On the other hand, there is the possibility that this is a farce. With the release of Resident Evil 3 in April, it seems unlikely that Capcom plans to release the legendary Resident Evil 8 in February.

However, there are exceptions to the rule.

Capcom has released many projects in the past at the same time. An example of this was when the Resident Evil 2 remake was announced before Resident Evil 7, despite the fact that the RE7 was launched in advance. Additionally, Resident Evil 8 is expected for next-gen consoles. its success will not conflict with that of the RE3 remake.

What the fans want

In addition, it is possible that Resident Evil 8 will play in the first person, just like its predecessor, Resident Evil 7 (instead of using the over-the-shoulder view of Resident Evil 2 and 3 iterations).

Hopefully, this will be a key element in providing the game with a very unique perspective that will set it apart from the remake of Resident Evil 3. Although the game is rumored to be out soon, fans can’t help but want to other things they expect to see in the game.

Like these three examples:

Stealth Missions: In Resident Evil 7, you can find parts where the player has to slip around Jack and Marguerite’s house without the zombies being noticed. While fighting against enemies is fun, adding more secret expeditions like these would be an interesting addition.

Open world settings: An open world setting allows the player to go anywhere and do anything. These open world settings are full of side quests, so the player can explore and play the game as much as he or she wants. It may still not happen in RE8, but here’s to hoping.

Jill Valentine: Jill Valentine has been a key character in the game since the first Resident Evil was released in 1996. It’s no surprise then for players to see their hero back. Her last appearance was in Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City, a game that was set around the same time as Resident Evil 2. It was missing other recent games, such as Resident Evil 6 and Resident Evil 7.

Related: 10 Video Games We are more looking forward to playing 2020