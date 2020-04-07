Resident Evil 8 Village for spring 2019 with Chris Redfield as the villain

Resident Evil 7 did a similar trick with Roman numerals in its logo (photo: Biohazardcast)

Yet another source added to the chorus that the new Resident Evil 8 is getting ready, the one with a more supernatural advantage.

Resident Evil 3 has not been available for a week and there have already been rumors about the next main entry, now called Resident Evil 8: Village.

It is interesting that many sources provide very similar information, and the Biohazardcast fan page claims that the new game will be released in the first three months of 2021.

They claim that Resident Evil 8 will once again be the first person, and the film’s main character will be Resident Evil 7, Ethan Winters, as well as the main character of the series Chris Redfield … but the latter is bad.

The setting for the game is apparently a European village, which for fans of the series will immediately call Resident Evil 4.

It is also claimed that Ethan will suffer hallucinations that the player will not be able to say are not true. This not only matches rumors from other sources, but is also similar to Resident Evil 4 prototype designs that focused on paranormal enemies, rather than mere scientific ones.

Does this mean that the mentioned character of the witch is literally a witch, it is not clear, but apparently she will use insects in a manner similar to Marguerite from the last game.

As for history, apparently Chris will appear in memories involving Ethan and his family, where he seems to be shooting their home. Although it is unclear whether this is a hallucination or some other twist.

The Biohazardcast source is apparently a tester at Capcom, suggesting that the game is relatively far away and probably in a state where it can be announced relatively quickly.

Of course, there is no evidence for this (the above image is from Biohazardcast and based on the descriptions given by their source), and the reason why they are so similar to others may be simply because everyone is copying themselves.

But according to AestheticGamer, who was in favor of earlier rumors, the reason he wasn’t sure if the game was Resident Evil 8 or not is because it actually started life as Resident Evil: Revelations 3.

The Revelations subgroup was very focused on cooperation in its last iteration, so it could mean that Resident Evil 8 will also be.

