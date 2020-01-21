Residents and officials spend Monday serving the community in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

BATON ROUGE – families keep the message of Dr. Martin Luther King alive by volunteering the day and completing their good work with a celebration in Baton Rouge.

“It’s really just our faith and love for others. We just want to honor God and give everyone we can,” said Jess Cook.

Many people spent time north of Baton Rouge to serve the community in honor of MLK Day. Volunteers returned by picking up trash and hearing statements from elected officials about Dr. King’s legacy listened.

“We are all brothers and sisters in Christ. It was his dream that we would come together and recognize that,” said Governor John Bel Edwards.

The governor was among those who came out on Monday. His speech was about love and brotherhood.

“It was Dr. Martin Luther King who said one of life’s most pressing questions is what do we do for each other?” He said.

Dr. Martin Luther King Junior was known for his heart dedicated to serving others, and City Councilor Tara Wicker says she wants to continue this legacy.

“So many young people here have the opportunity not only to understand where we came from as a community, but there is hope and life for the future,” said Wicker.

From young to old, volunteers say that today is not a day off but a day to serve the community.

“It’s really just about loving others in some way,” says Cook.

For some, vacation is a reminder of hope for the future.

“Everything was done before, we’re just trying to keep going,” said community member Ronald Dotson.