Residents and politicians deny poor treatment of Latinos at Pilsen’s post office

After residents had complained that employees of the American post office in Pilsen discriminated against non-English speakers, a postal spokesperson took the microphone during a press conference on Monday and offered to show reporters a “translation-friendly” sign.

The post office was scrutinized after a viral Facebook post last week claiming that a store clerk didn’t respect several customers because they couldn’t speak English – a problem many residents have been doing for years.

The “translation-friendly” sign is designed to make it easy for customers to translate billboards at the post office into their preferred language “using their favorite translator app” on their smartphones, according to Tim Norman, the USPS spokesperson in the area of Chicago.

But Norman, with rotating TV cameras, couldn’t find the sign anywhere.

“It’s supposed to be here,” Norman said before leaving the post office, 1859 S. Ashland Ave.

Norman was called to the post office in Pilsen on Monday after activists and elected officials called a news conference there to refute allegations from Evelyn Gonzalez, an eyelash technician who lives nearby and wrote the viral Facebook post.

Tim Norman, United States Postal Service Corporate Communications Representative, is trying to search the Pilsen Post Office for translation-friendly characters. Tyler La Rivere / Sun Times

According to Gonzalez, a post office clerk said to several customers: “I don’t speak Spanish, I can’t help you.” Gonzalez also said the clerk threatened to call on the police after helping those customers.

Norman told reporters on Monday that USPS “actively pursues bilingual employees” and investigates the allegations of Gonzalez.

But the fact that he did not find the supposed “translation-friendly” sign is an indication that the post office in Pilsen is unable to properly serve the predominantly immigrant and Latino neighborhood, Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) said.

“It doesn’t suit residents well when they hear that there is a sign that can help them and it won’t be there,” said Sigcho-Lopez.

Evelyn Gonzalez (center), flanked by Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (left) and state Rep. Theresa Mah (right), speaks with reporters about alleged discrimination against non-English speaking customers at the Pilsen post office. 10 February 2020. Tyler LaRiviere / Sun-Times

The post office in Pilsen is named after the late Mexican-American labor manager Cesar Chavez – an ironic and painful turn, said Pastor Emma Lozano of Lincoln United Methodist Church.

“The post office that bears the name of one of the leaders of our community has no one who speaks Spanish,” Lozano said at the press conference.

Lozano accuses the lack of Spanish speakers at Pilsen’s post office for deep-rooted discrimination against Latinos.

“We don’t blame workers here who don’t know the Spanish language. We blame systemic racism that keeps us from representing ourselves in our true numbers in the city of Chicago.”

Latinos make up nearly a third of the Chicago population and one in four residents speak Spanish, according to the Census Bureau.

In a letter to the American Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia of February 9, called on Sigcho-Lopez USPS to “immediately replace any employee of the Cesar Chavez post office who has been accused of discrimination”.

A Garcia spokesperson said on Monday that the congressman does not support the replacement of the employee until USPS ends his investigation.

Garcia sent a letter to a USPS representative in Chicago on Monday requesting the agency’s policy for maintaining non-English speakers.

“Government offices and agencies, including post offices, must provide shelter and respond to the communities they serve,” the letter says.

Carlos Ballesteros is a member of the Corps of Report for America, a non-profit journalistic program that aims to strengthen the Sun-Times coverage of South Side and West Side in Chicago.