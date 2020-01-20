Residents criticized garbage collection in Kingston Council garden as “waste of money” because bins are not being picked up

A Kingston resident called the council’s yard waste service “wasted money” after several failed collections.

Faqhi Rehmani has since stopped subscribing due to poor service.

He said: “They believe that no one can touch the board and they are above the law.

Figures revealed in an access to information request sent by the Local Democracy Reporting Service showed that there were 8,149 missing collections reported between January and November 2019.

July saw the most missed collections with 1,172 reported during the month, and Canbury Ward won the award for the area with the most missed collections, with 814 reported during the year.

While these figures relate to all types of garbage collection – residents were particularly critical of the council’s chargeable garden waste service.

The additional service requires a subscription of £ 72 per year for a fortnightly care.

Mr. Rehman said that he had encountered many problems with the service, including communication problems.

A screenshot sent by Faqhi Rehmani to the Kingston council after his garden trash cans were not collected

He said that when complaining, council said he had no subscription, then said he would not leave the bin outside the border for collection, before suggesting that he was leaving mixed waste inside.

“I called them 10 times and received different statements each time. I wasted a lot of time on calls, I even submitted a request online, and then wrote on their Facebook page.

“They refuse to reimburse and refuse to compensate for the missed weeks.

“I asked them over and over again for the details of the manager or team leader, but they couldn’t share senior members who could listen to or solve my problem. I paid for the service I didn’t never received.

A second Facebook conversation between Faqhi Rehmani and Kingston Council

“I am totally disappointed with the money wasted,” he said. “I no longer receive the garden waste service.”

Missed collections registered from January to November 2019

Quartier Jan-19 Feb-19 Mar-19 Apr-19 Mai-19 Jun-19 Jul-19 Aug-19 Sep-19 Oct-19 Nov-19 Total Alexandra Ward 30 20 34 42 54 51 47 39 24 17 41399 Berrylands Neighborhood 42 26 32 54 91 56 91 68 45 67 61 633 Quartier Beverley 30 34 36 41 57 75 57 64 64 56 41 555 Quartier Canbury 58 50 34 70 65 83 108 74 106 106 60814 Quartier Chessington North et Hook 25 27 43 75 45 59 61 54 40 87 37553 South district of Chessington 46 31 36 77 68 56 88 29 42 71 38 582 Coombe Hill district 24 18 35 32 34 58 46 51 80 61 30 469 Coombe Vale district 47 25 19 33 54 45 95 24 38 41 24 445 Grove district 33 28 18 30 58 39 65 26 47 65 40 449 Norbiton neighborhood 27 31 40 26 53 91 88 26 51 50 47 530 Old Malden neighborhood 20 27 27 31 53 48 61 35 33 33 12 380 St. James neighborhood 21 20 24 45 39 50 47 44 51 51 21 413 Quartier Saint-Marc 26 20 20 44 36 41 106 34 43 72 33 475 Quartier Surbiton Hill 19 27 30 34 56 48 55 49 43 96 40 497 Tolworth and Hook Rise Ward 40 33 31 54 31 44 48 36 35 64 25 441 Tudor district 42 42 32 56 61 35 109 35 3 3 43 26 514 Total 530 459 491 744 855 879 1172 688 775 980 576 8149

Another resident, John Carleton, also said that he had problems and that his garden waste had been forgotten this month.

“The council’s website is useless,” he said.

However, he said that an employee of the council offices was “very helpful” and ensured that the bin was emptied.

However, Mr. Carleton says it has happened three times.

A Kingston Council spokesperson explained that there had been a change in contractual agreements in April of last year, which resulted in an increase in missed collections.

The spokesman said it was “not unexpected” due to changes in the routes and collections of a number of houses and apartments.

They added that Canbury Ward would likely see more collections missed, as it has the largest number of domestic properties in the borough.

“We collect recycling and waste from over 68,200 properties in Kingston; of the 800,000 collections that take place each month, more than 99% are completed on the scheduled day.

“Missed collections and performance issues are discussed at regular contractual meetings with the service provider and actions are agreed to ensure that these issues are dealt with effectively and efficiently, and the performance of the collections has improved since then.”

This year, the Richmond council missed more than 3,400 locker collections, according to an access to information request sent by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Some of them were for justified reasons – like the fact that your bin was not placed in the right place before 6 a.m., or if you put something in your bin that you shouldn’t have, but of others are errors and have been reported to the board.

June 2019 saw the most missed collections this year, with 417 cases recorded. This was followed by 409 cases in July, showing that the summer months seem to be a highlight for an increase in missed collections.

In contrast, February 2019 was the least problematic, with only 239 collections missed.

A Richmond Council spokesperson said, “The Council seeks to provide a consistent waste collection and recycling service. The summer months are popular gardening months and we collect more garden waste during this time. .This period also coincides with the contractor’s crew personnel on vacation and using agency staff to cover. These factors can often mean that we receive a greater number of missed collection reports related to this service. “

The data for each month (until October 2019) can be found below:

January 2019 366

February 2019 239

March 2019 322

April 2019 270

May 2019 350

June 2019 417

July 2019 409

August 2019 384

September 2019 337

October 2019 341

What should I do if I think the council has missed my bin collection?

Richmond council recommends checking first:

If your waste and recycling have been placed in the right place / container / bag before 6 a.m.

There is no label on your waste or recycling to tell you why it was not collected.

It is after 3:30 p.m. the day of the collection or the rest of the street has been recovered.

the rest of the street has been recovered. You know the correct collection day for your property.

You have read all the tips for home and apartment collections and garden recycling

If you still think your bin should have been collected, you must complete the form on the board’s website at: https://www.richmond.gov.uk/report_a_missed_collection

Once it has been reported, the board must return to your property and pick up the missed items within two business days.

.