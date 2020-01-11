Loading...

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa Fire Rescue fought a 2-alarm fire in a residential complex in the Westshore district on Saturday morning.

The fire occurred in the Villa Sonoma complex on the International Plaza.

All residents were evacuated and no one was injured, the fire department said.

We heard a crack and smelled of smoke. This is the current scene in South Tampa. W Spruce St between Lois Ave and N Manhattan Ave are blocked. It looks like a car hit a transformer and caused a fire. @WFLA @ FOX13News @ 10NewsWTSP pic.twitter.com/mj4hDTQQLt

– Ashley Arpin (@ashleyarpin) January 11, 2020

LAST STORIES:

Residents evacuated because of 2-alarm apartment fire in the Westshore District

Storm damage reported in parts of Acadiana

ADA beach mats are presented at Ben T. Davis Beach

Steve Irwin greets bush fire animals in a heartbreaking cartoon

NFL playoff schedule: what games are out this weekend?