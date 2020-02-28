residents-start-petition-for-popular-waterfront-bar-in-gulfport

GULFPORT, Fla. (WFLA) – A group of local residents are fighting to save a popular watering hole in Gulfport.

Residents started a petition to save Salty’s Bar after a developer bought the waterfront bar and the property next to it.

The city manager said plans for the property haven’t been finalized, but customers are worried the bar will be torn down.

“They think that they can recreate the magic that they had at a place that had so much support and historical significance,” said resident, Eddie Ford. “I just don’t think it’s a good thing.”

The building Salty’s occupies was built in the 1920s, so some are hoping to save it by applying for a historical designation.

