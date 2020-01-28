Residents who decide Cambridge Road in Kingston should be demolished

Residents of Cambridge Road in Norbiton will be able to vote on next month’s regeneration plans.

The Kingston council announced yesterday (January 27) that an election will take place between February 24 and March 18, 2020.

It will be independently managed by Civica Election Services, formerly known as the Electoral Reform Society, and will be open to eligible residents of the estate.

These include current social tenants (council or housing association) with secure, insured or introductory rentals.

Likewise, appointed tenants or free owners who have lived in their house for 12 months will be able to vote, as will other residents of the area who have been nominated candidates for the housing register for 12 months.

Civica’s electoral services will issue an official confirmation letter about a week after the polls close on March 18, 2020 to announce the result.

If the residents vote yes, the estate will be demolished and rebuilt. It will see approximately 2,000 new homes, including 114 additional social housing, as well as private housing.

The council also argued that the new neighborhood will be designed in collaboration with the police to reduce anti-social behavior and crime.

However, activists and some advisers have expressed their preference for the renovation, mainly for environmental reasons.

It will be the first area in the borough to vote on residents’ regeneration plans.

Beginning in July 2018, the Mayor of London demanded that any owner requesting AGL funding for estate regeneration projects involving the demolition of social houses shows that residents have supported the proposals through a ballot.

Liz Green, Head of Council for Kingston, said that the regeneration is an “opportunity to deliver the warm, safe and quality homes that our residents deserve.”

She added: “Renovation cannot solve the fundamental problems of houses, buildings and the design of space. Nothing else comes close to the long-term benefits that regeneration can bring.

“I don’t think we will have the opportunity to improve the standard of living for residents again and offer them the opportunity to shape their place of residence, improve their green spaces, homes and facilities. We don’t want to miss this opportunity.

“We are a community in Kingston. This is an opportunity to regenerate the Cambridge Road Estate and put it at the heart of our community. We are committed to ensuring that residents of the estate have the final say on their future – the time is right. “

Daniel King, managing director of Partnerships West London for the property developer, Countryside, thanked the residents for their commitment to the proposals.

He added: “We are committed to continuing a close relationship with the local community and the board to ensure that this project provides new homes, public spaces and high quality local amenities that meet the needs of existing residents and the community. community at large. “

For more information, visit cambridgeroadestate.com.

