Resist the siren call of the award industry: when should you say no?

Enter “Digital Marketing Awards” on Google, and what’s next? Around 223,000 results cover all aspects of the award business in our industry – from new award opportunities to announcements from agencies that have won one or two gongs.

And as an agency owner, we know that winning awards is of great value. Recognition by teammates for team success, benchmarking the great work we do for our clients, recognition by judges who reviewed applications, increasing team morale, and most importantly building credibility for your agency. Applying for awards is a worthwhile exercise to think about success and document and write the case studies that are an integral part of your marketing history.

However, I suspect that most agencies are faced with “prestigious” reward offers that appear to come from reputable organizations or magazines that are at best part of the machine that “just gets an award on the shelf” and at worst a ruse to make money.

The pricing industry sometimes has a little bit of concern, signaling that you can make money easily and where you can make money, the charlatans will follow.

Whole companies are dedicated to creating prizes and award ceremonies, and there is a rapidly growing sector of consulting firms that help write price entries, plan pricing strategies, and collect evidence for applications.

The question we have to ask ourselves is whether industry prices are worthwhile. My own company is the proud winner of industry awards from organizations like The Drum and Google. We are proud of these awards and look forward to the recognition of highly respected bodies. We worked hard for these awards. The award winners play a key role in attracting new customers, are the key to hiring new employees and help make our version the best place to work.

But we are now also in a dilemma because we want to add more awards to our trophy case, but we also know that it is time to say goodbye to the race for the award. I am sure that many agencies like me had a wake-up call when they checked the amount of award spending: award entries, dinner award tickets, hotels, travel and, most importantly, absenteeism.

How valuable are these awards? How do you decide which one to enter and which to miss?

At Hallam, awards play an important role in our overall marketing strategy, but our process is very strategic – we only give awards if we know they match our goals.

Why should you enter an award?

There are several reasons why you should choose to participate in rewards to ultimately generate more business.

The nomination for and especially the award with a prestigious award can give your brand and your work high visibility and prove you as a credible authority in your field. Alternatively, a prize can help you position yourself as a “one-to-watch” in an area where you may not be as well known.

The statistics are there to prove it. Research by Shape the Future and Awards List have shown that industry awards make a positive difference. 82% admit that they are influenced by profits when choosing the products or services to buy. The two sectors where the award is most important are construction (90%) and financial services (72%).

However, this is not the only reason why you can choose to participate in industry awards. There can also be great internal benefits. What could be nicer than appreciating the performance of your employees by suggesting their hard work and spoiling them with a sumptuous dinner at an award ceremony?

The nominations and victories for awards are not only of great importance for the motivation, satisfaction and development of the employees, but can also be helpful in your recruitment efforts. Employees can start talking positively with family and friends about their job, which can be an asset for seasoned candidates looking for work in an award-winning company.

How to decide which awards to take part in

While there are clear benefits to participating in rewards, this does not mean that you should apply for each participation. If you enter irrelevant awards or don’t advertise your brand the way you want, you won’t get the results you want.

You have to be strategic. Answer these questions before you apply. This is how you ensure that the premiums submitted are really worth it.

Are the categories relevant?

Most awards have many categories, and that’s probably because of the wealth of paths and roles in digital marketing.

It is important that you take the time to browse through each category to ensure that the categories you have selected are relevant. Think of a few campaigns. You shouldn’t just categorize them for convenience.

If it’s not entirely right, or if you don’t think your results are as impressive as they could be, wait until next year.

Who are the previous winners and nominees?

Take a look at last year’s winners and nominees to see if an application is worthwhile.

If you’re a small business, you don’t want to get awards dominated by big brands – and vice versa.

You can also visit your competitors’ websites and see which awards they have been nominated for or which have been won. since these are the awards for which it is worth applying.

Is the price fixed?

If you want to receive awards in order to either win additional business or increase the motivation of your employees, you naturally only want to give awards that are known and established by your employees and (potential) customers.

Another way to check whether the prizes have been awarded is to find out who is on the jury and whether there are big names in your industry. If not, these special awards may not be worth attending.

Is it logistically feasible?

Now the boring – but necessary – things to think about. First, consider the location. Can you actually make it? Should your company be nominated? If you are based in the UK, you may not want to attend a Seattle ceremony! However, this does not mean that you should automatically discount a premium based on its location. If it is highly regarded, highly valued by your employees and customers, and there are many relevant categories, you should give it a try.

Cost will also play a big role. The registration fee is only a small part of it. If you are invited to the ceremony, you will have to pay the participation fee in addition to transportation and accommodation. No matter how cheap an award may be, it is not worth it if it is not relevant to you.

How intensive is the application process?

A certain amount of investment is always required in terms of time. However, for some awards you have to show more commitment than for others.

In addition to an application form, some awards may require in-depth data analysis and evidence to support your application. Some may require a video that shows your work or your company’s information. Others may even need a personal presentation or testimonial from your customers.

Check the deadline and make sure you can commit to what you’re asking for. It is also worth noting that a particular award that only requires a short application form may not be the best or most prestigious award to apply for.

Final thoughts

We do not say that the award industry is irrelevant – far from it. There is no denying that a win or nomination can bring great results to your business. In fact, we have won customers specifically for the awards we won (and we are proud to have won six awards at The Drum Recommends Digital Awards 2019).

While you should continue to include awards in your marketing strategy, make sure you only enter those that are relevant and help you achieve your goals. Otherwise, you could spend a lot of money on awards that mean nothing to you, your employees, or your customers – and that’s just a waste of money.

Susan Hallam, our CEO and founder at Hallam.