RESOLUTION: Arrest made in 2015 for murder in West Palm Beach – News – The Palm Beach Post

WEST PALM BEACH – Nearly five years after 22-year-old Alex Johnson was found dead in his West Palm Beach apartment, authorities say he found his killer.

City police on Thursday announced an order to arrest 31-year-old Tony Paramore, who is currently working for five years in prison for assault. On September 15, 2015, he shot Johnson’s death at home. away from Village Boulevard.

Paramore faces charges of second-degree murder with a firearm, burglary with a battery armed, robbery with a firearm, and possession of a firearm to a convict.

Authorities did not say they would specify whether they knew Paramore Johnson, how he was connected to Johnson and why he killed the 22-year-old.

Concerned friends contacted police to do a welfare check on Johnson when they had not heard of him. They found him shot to death at his home.

Three weeks after Johnson’s killing, authorities arrested Paramore for aggravating his guilt after months of reporting falsifying, threatening and harassing his ex-girlfriend. In June 2016, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years in prison.

According to reports, Paramore has been under arrest since October 8, 2015. He is currently at the Hamilton Correctional Institution Annex in North Florida. He is due to complete his sentence on May 24, but city police say he will be transferred to Palm Beach County instead to be charged with Johnson’s death.

In 2017, Johnson’s mother, Lynn Perez, told The Palm Beach Post that her son was born in Broward County but grew up in Palm Beach County.

He graduated from Palm Beach Gardens High and spent a year and a half at A&M University in Florida, then was at Tallahassee Community College before returning home. He studied in the state of Palm Beach and worked at Duffy’s Sports Grill on PGA Boulevard when he died.

Over the years, Johnson’s family and police have put forward grounds for reporting murder cases by offering a $ 12,000 fee. In July 2017, Perez filed a lawsuit against the owners and director of his son’s condominium complex, Paradise Cove.

He claimed they were unable to provide adequate security. Legal information includes a January 2019 settlement case.

