Respect the Constitution: Kamal Nath Tells Governor to Parliament, Says Most Proof – Indian News

Parliament’s session begins on Monday

The governor requested a floor test after his address

CM Kamal nath says he is confident in proving the majority

Chief Minister Madhya Pradesh on Sunday said that the governor of the state should abide by the constitution and limit himself to the same, responding to the midnight Mass of Governor Lalji Tandon, asking him to seek a no-confidence vote in the state assembly.

The state assembly budget session beginning on Monday is expected to be stormy as the opposition BJP is likely to threaten the government, claiming it lost the majority in Parliament following the resignations of 22 parliamentary parliaments, including several ministers.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath, however, was convinced of proving a majority in the house. “We will not allow the BJP to succeed in its design. I am convinced of a government that proves its majority, “he said.

However, he added, “The BJP wants (22) Congress MPPs to be held captive in Bangalore when the floor test is being held here. Voting has meaning when everyone can vote in a free atmosphere.”

A Congress leader has accused the BJP of using “rental planes” to take MLAs to Bangalore. He said the fact that MPP members were protecting the police in the BJP-ruled state and copies of their resignations were given to Bhopal by the BJP leader, suggesting there was a conspiracy.

He added: “I would like to ask the governor to respect the Constitution and its values ​​and limit itself to the same.”

In a midnight mission to the Chief Minister, the governor directed him to seek a no-confidence vote on Monday immediately after his address.

“The only job after my address to Parliament will be to vote on the government’s motion on confidence. The vote will only be done at the push of a button. No other method will be adopted for the same. Videography of the entire procedure will be made through independent persons and by any means will not be delayed, delayed or suspended, ”Tandon said in the letter.

In other news, Kamal Nath’s cabinet flagged a threat to the state’s coronavirus ahead of an expected test floor on Sunday.

“The cabinet has discussed how the coronavirus epidemic has delayed state assembly sessions or proceedings in several states. However, whether to repeat it in parliament will only be decided by the House when it meets,” said State Cabinet Minister PC Sharma

State cabinet concerns over Coronavirus ahead of the expected test in the state assembly have cast doubt on BJP leaders.

State BJP spokesman and MLA Rameshwar Sharma claimed that the government wanted to delay the final test for the coronavirus.

BJP National Vice President and MLA Shivraj Singh Chouhan has demanded “immediate floor testing” following the governor’s address as directed by the latter.

The Congress on Sunday re-called its military police members in Jaipur, where they flew on March 11 to guard against the alleged BJP breakthrough.

They said the number of these MLAs is about 80. They are housed in a fancy hotel in Bhopal, Congress leaders said.

According to a health department official, all MLAs were tested for coronavirus.

BJP VLPs flying to Gurugram on a rental aircraft have yet to return to the state.

While the suspension continues because of MLA rebels in Congress returning to Madhya Pradesh in time for the inaugural Budget Session Day, MLAs in video messages have said they have asked the CRPF’s security so they can return to Madhya Pradesh.

Congress Minister PC Sharma said members of the MLA rebels had been abducted.

“These 22 MLA Congresses have been abducted. When you see them, they seem to be hypnotized and subjected to tantra mantras (black magic),” Sharma said.

Of the 22 MPs, the 16 MPs of the Congress MP whose resignations are yet to be accepted by the Speaker of the State Assembly of the Prajapati National Assembly, in letters addressed to the speaker, expressed their inability to appear before him because of the ‘poor state of law and order and the atmosphere of uncertainty. in the country ‘.

Each MPP member in a similarly written letter said to the speaker, “I humbly ask you to accept my resignation in the same way as you have accepted the resignations of six other MPs.”

One of the MLAs Jajpal Singh Jajji says in one of the video messages: “The speaker urged me to appear before him to explain my position. But I am afraid that the MP government will arrest me under any pretext. The government may also press for me through my family members on behalf of my protection. “

The speaker could not be reached for comment on the letters.

Foreign Minister Bala Bachchan in a statement said, “The Madhya Pradesh government has no objection to the MLAs in Bengaluru seeking the security of the CRPF.”

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party issued a whip in three lines, asking its lone civilian member of state assembly Rajesh Shukla to vote for the government in the event of a floor check.

